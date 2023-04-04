Photo: Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Megan Thee Stallion ended her brief hiatus by performing in her hometown of Houston for the March Madness Music Festival on Friday (March 31). Her fans were so happy for her return that one man even allegedly posed as a police officer for a chance to see her hit the stage.

Megan’s concert at Discovery Green was completely sold out, which reportedly prompted a local barber to get creative and take matters into his own hands. Unfortunately for Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, that wasn’t the best idea. According to Houston news station ABC 13, the 28-year-old ended up spending the entire weekend behind bars at the ​​Harris County Jail for his alleged stunt and appeared in court yesterday (April 3) after being charged with impersonating a public servant.

Before being arrested by real cops, Stevenson is accused of entered the venue wearing a “Police K-9” vest. He might have gotten a little further with the alleged plan if he had an actual canine, but no four-legged companion was with him, per court documents. Because the avid fan had no previous record, Stevenson was granted a $20,000 bond. It is unclear if he got to see any parts of the show. “Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case. You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue,” prosecutor Mathew Jackson said to the news station on Monday following the hearing.

Meanwhile, social media users are thoroughly enjoying the story. “Free my boy, mane,” one person said. Another added, “He must not have [known] what ‘K-9’ meant lmfao.” Although most laughed at his attempts to see the Houston Hottie, one individual came up with a solution, suggesting Stevenson “should’ve tossed the vest once he was in” the venue.

See more responses below.

