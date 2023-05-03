Politician Ryan Webb recently came out as a trans Native American lesbian. However, many have accused the Republican council member of doing this simply to make a mockery of the trans community.

Webb, who is married to a woman, shared the news of their transition on social media. In the public post, they claimed to be “honored to shatter this glass ceiling” and vowed to be a “vocal partner for the LGBTQIAPC+++ community.” Yesterday (May 2), Fox News published an article noting that despite reportedly receiving death threats for their new stance, the Indiana council member is not backing down on their decision to be a trans woman of color.

LEGEND!!! Ryan Webb, a white councilman in Indiana, is trolling the media and is now identifying as a woman of color The media is being forced to take him seriously!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3GkOk6Cot9 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 30, 2023

“I have Cherokee on both sides of my family, so I think it’s enough to self-identify as a woman of color,” Webb told Fox News this week. In addition to the alleged death threats, there have also been calls for the Indiana politician to resign. “If he were serious, I’d sing his praises. But instead, I know better,” one individual said at a recent meeting demanding their dismissal. Another added, “If that were true, we would all be proud of you, and no one would be denying your right to do such things and identify by your heritage. But your open mockery of these communities is insane.”

Others found it amusing. “LEGEND! Ryan Webb, a white councilman in Indiana, is trolling the media and is now identifying as a woman of color. The media is being forced to take him seriously!” a tweet read. Webb issued a statement regarding the ongoing debate, saying, “It is unfortunate that I cannot simply be given the same space and respect to explore my identity that so many of those targeting me demand for themselves. It’s possible I may change my mind down the road. The process of identity exploration is complex and oftentimes at the end of our personal journey we end right back where we started.”

I think you mean …councilwoman 🤔 — Madison (@MadisonTX766) April 30, 2023

Councilman Ryan Webb pulls the troll of the year🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1d5Qrhf5e8 — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 3, 2023

Wow incredibly stunning and brave. Ryan Webb is a powerful black woman who deserves our full support and respect. https://t.co/XwJEkWtnDO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 30, 2023

Indiana Councilman Ryan Webb didn’t let being a white man stop him from making history – he now identifies as the first lesbian, woman of color to serve on his county council. He shatters! But turns out the tolerant left isn’t so tolerant after all. pic.twitter.com/oDENPAzlir — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 2, 2023

I identify as “President/Prime Minister/Chancellor/King (whatever applies) of the world, come on subjects, enable me.. — whoMan (@minmaxmid) April 30, 2023