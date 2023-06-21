A family is mourning after losing two loved ones in a violent car accident.

Yesterday (June 20), Tiffany Smith Cofield, who goes by Tee on Instagram, revealed that her sister, Britney Murphy, also known as “That Girl Britney Joy” on TikTok, passed away on Juneteenth. She was with their 53-year-old mother, Sherie Smith, who also died. Tee asked her followers to hold their families close because they never know when it will be their last time together.

“June 19, 2023 will always be a day I remember,” Tee captioned her IG post. “My mom and my sister passed and left me here. My worst nightmare came true. God took my ride or dies, my girls, my everything, my best friend. I lived my life loving them. I loved my family.”

According to ABC 13, a truck fatally hit Murphy, 35, and Smith’s car on West Tidwell in Houston, Texas shortly after they left Tee’s home. The TikToker and her mother were reportedly heading to a Juneteenth event when the violent crash occurred. Tee stumbled upon the accident as she was heading home. “It looked like her car, and everybody, when I was walking up, said a mom and daughter died, and I knew they had left, and knew the only mom and daughter would be my mom and sister,” Tee said.

Along with a message to her followers, Tee shared a heartfelt note to Murphy and Smith. “My sweet, beautiful sister. I’m so proud of you. Everything you accomplished. You are ‘That Girl Britney Joy.’ No one will ever come close. No one. You left here a star. SUPERSTAR. I always knew you would be. I knew that was your destiny. To laugh and be loved. I love you. Guide me, lead me, and give me peace as I continue on in this world.”

To her mom, Tee wrote, “My mother. My beautiful GREENEYES. The Dizzy D! The one and only Sherie. The lady who gave birth to me and showed me love and joy. You created two goofy a** girls that you loved to be around. You loved us, you raised us, and you protected us the best you could,” she shared before adding, “You did that, momma! You did that! I love you. I love you forever and ever.”

On her social media post, Tee noted that she will send her sister and mother “out right!” Before her passing, Murphy established an audience on TikTok, going from having 4,000 followers to more than 400,000 in four short months, the outlet mentioned.