Photo: Amy Sussman/GA / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

All good things must eventually end — including “Snowfall.”

Last night (April 19), fans around the world experienced a variety of emotions as they watched the final episode of the hit crime drama series. Since 2017, millions of viewers have watched how Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) went from being a bright teen introduced to the game to a wealthy and ruthless drug kingpin. But in the end, Franklin became a living testimony that “money is the root of all evil.”

As previously reported, Franklin had been on the hunt for his $73 million stolen by Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). After some time, he finally got Teddy in possession and had him on the phone with the bank. But as Teddy began revealing the code to transfer the kingpin’s money, Franklin’s mother, Cissy Saint (Michael Hyatt), shot and killed him. 

During the series finale, Franklin continued to spiral out of control as he watched his mother plead guilty to murder. In dire need of cash, he turned to his friend Leon Simmons (Isaiah John), who told him he wouldn’t give him any money. The once-feared kingpin had become a broken man desperate for cash. Franklin began drinking frequently.

After a three-month jump, Franklin was close to getting some of his money back after DeJohn “Peaches” Hill (DeRay Davis) was located. In season five, Peaches stole $5 million from Franklin and disappeared. But after shooting Peaches for his betrayal, Franklin discovered a safe occupying only $12,000, with the rest believed to have been spent on drugs. 

Two more time jumps later, and Franklin officially hit rock bottom. He became a broke alcoholic, walking inside Cissy’s house wearing dirty clothes, an unshaven beard, and rotten teeth. Leon visited Franklin and discovered an eviction notice on the front door. The pair left the home and headed toward a store. During their stroll, “Snowfall” seemingly paid homage to the series creator, the late John Singleton, by having Leon and Franklin walk near the Boyz n the Hood set.

After coming back from the store, Franklin and Leon returned to Cissy’s house to see cops had arrived to take over the property. Leon offered to help Franklin, but he declined and said, “I’m free.” Franklin then walked down the street, away from Leon, who called his name to end the episode.

But where there is an ending, there’s also a new beginning. On March 30, Gail Bean, who portrayed Wanda Simmons on the show, will reprise her role in a “Snowfall” spin-off series. At this time, FX nor Bean have released any additional information on the offshoot. Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the final episode of “Snowfall” below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

For Karlous Miller, masculinity means self-sufficiency, strength and being a stand-up guy

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in new trailer for HBO's "The Idol"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

"Swarm's" Dominique Fishback hopes to team up with Malia Obama on a future project

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

T.K. Kirkland admits he seriously regretted disrespecting Eddie and Charlie Murphy

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.15.2023

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Netflix releases Jada Pinkett Smith-produced “Queen Cleopatra” docuseries trailer

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

"Snowfall" episode has Twitter pulling teeth after Franklin ends up $73M short thanks to a close relative

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Martin Lawrence, Will Smith spotted filming 'Bad Boys 4'

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Damson Idris
Entertainment

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

For Karlous Miller, masculinity means self-sufficiency, strength and being a stand-up guy

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in new trailer for HBO's "The Idol"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

"Swarm's" Dominique Fishback hopes to team up with Malia Obama on a future project

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

T.K. Kirkland admits he seriously regretted disrespecting Eddie and Charlie Murphy

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.15.2023

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Netflix releases Jada Pinkett Smith-produced “Queen Cleopatra” docuseries trailer

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

"Snowfall" episode has Twitter pulling teeth after Franklin ends up $73M short thanks to a close relative

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Martin Lawrence, Will Smith spotted filming 'Bad Boys 4'

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More