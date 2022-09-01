Just before September arrived, Olumide blessed the masses with his latest body of work Road to Riches, which consists of 10 songs and production from Sergio Cortez, FiveOhTrez, Vicious Varez Visions, KILASI, Dizzee Beats, and Justin Loring. The project also boasts appearances from Chris Allen, Allysa, Grxzzly, KILASI, and more. Via press release, Olumide explained the meaning behind the album:

“Road to Riches describes my journey, my challenges, and my perspective on this path to success. But it’s not as conceptual as you may think. This is high-volume, outside, trunk, ego-boosting music. After all, it’s summer time, right?”

Road to Riches was led by the booming standout “Flip,” a collaboration alongside Chelly The MC that’s dedicated to living your life and getting to the bag by any means possible:

“Love her, never, focused, more, maybe only when I’m bored, spark up daily, sober, boy, that’s like never and you know it, don’t be surprised when we coming through your door, Gucci’s hide my eyes you think you know but you ain’t sure, this ain’t Enterprise, I own mine, you rent yours, yeah that h** might like you, but for me she adores, in my younger days I thought ’bout getting paid, mansion in the Hills, me moving to L.A, lay low stack the bills, I flip, flip, flip…”

Now, fans can also check out a visual for “Flip” that comes courtesy of Machina and shows Olumide bringing high energy into your typical office workspace. Chelly The MC eventually appears to join in the proverbial chaos.

Road to Riches follows 2020’s Maintain, another 10-track offering with a wealth of assists from the likes of Dell Fargo, WillThaRapper, LB199X, Funsho, and Lil Kenny BDB. A year prior, Olumide channeled the Houston screwed-and-chopped sound with the EP Slowed Down & Smoked Out. Press play on both Road to Riches and Olumide’s visual for “Flip” below.