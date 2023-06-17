Photo: Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Gucci Mane’s upcoming album, Breath of Fresh Air, has the makings of being one of his most relatable projects to date. The lyricist who gave fans “Freaky Girl,” “I Get the Bag,” and “Serial Killers” announced the forthcoming LP on Friday (June 16).

That same day, his new interview with Apple’s “Zane Lowe” premiered. In it, Gucci revealed that his approach to the record was unlike his previous projects. This time around, he was more intentional about his lyrical content. He noted that the tragic killings of Young Dolph and Takeoff and the arrests of his friends Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano led him to take a rap detour.

“I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing and this and that,” explained Gucci on “New Music Daily Radio,” before adding, “not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me just kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that.”

He continued, “You can rap about going out to eat with your girl or your wife.” The East Atlanta artist and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, have been married since 2017. They have two children: a son welcomed in 2020 and a daughter born in February. “And that’s what all the songs are about. I’m not saying all about the same thing, but that’s what I’m kind of trying to get off. And a lot of artists I see rap about the pain in they life, but me through my career, a lot of times, I do a lot of rapping about cars and jewelry and just extravagance,” he added.

In the end, Gucci said the new music is about showing a more vulnerable side of him. He explained, “I kind of wanted to let people know that I go through pain. Like I said, I didn’t want to have so much just superficial topics. I hit people and let them know, ‘Hey, this was going on,’ but it ain’t a bad thing. It’s okay to be happy. You know what I’m saying?” The new album is available for preorder now and is slated for an Oct. 13 release.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Gucci Mane
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Killer Mike says "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000 and Future is a "hip hop fantasy"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to buying group with J. Cole

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Digga D returns with new visual for "DTF"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Listen to Killer Mike's latest album 'MICHAEL'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat drops bars and visuals for "Attention" and Twitter wants her musical versatility respected

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gunna marks return with new album 'a Gift & a Curse'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Young Thug posts mysterious QR code on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Snoop Dogg unleashes his inner-Doggfather in new Petco campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder shot and killed in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Trick Daddy considers J. Cole's "All My Life" verse one of the hardest this decade

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.15.2023

DJ Khaled gives update on possible fracture after viral surfing mishap

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Juvenile honored with a congressional resolution in Washington, DC for his impact on hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Fredo handles his business in "Everybody Knows" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

NLE Choppa connects with Rick Ross for "Cold Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Killer Mike says "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000 and Future is a "hip hop fantasy"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to buying group with J. Cole

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Digga D returns with new visual for "DTF"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Listen to Killer Mike's latest album 'MICHAEL'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat drops bars and visuals for "Attention" and Twitter wants her musical versatility respected

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gunna marks return with new album 'a Gift & a Curse'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Young Thug posts mysterious QR code on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Snoop Dogg unleashes his inner-Doggfather in new Petco campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder shot and killed in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Trick Daddy considers J. Cole's "All My Life" verse one of the hardest this decade

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.15.2023

DJ Khaled gives update on possible fracture after viral surfing mishap

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Juvenile honored with a congressional resolution in Washington, DC for his impact on hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Fredo handles his business in "Everybody Knows" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

NLE Choppa connects with Rick Ross for "Cold Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More