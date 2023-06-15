On today’s (June 15) episode of “Big Facts,” Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade welcomed Southern hip hop legend Trick Daddy. The crew held an authentically hilarious conversation with the Dade County native. Topics included his YouTube content, maintaining traditions in the Black household, preferences within his dating life, events throughout his music career and more. Trick Daddy came in the room dropping gems, jewels, and “Big Facts”!

The hip hop icon is best known for rowdy lyrics in his early 2000 club anthems. “I’m a Thug” and “Naan N**ga” are highlighted as just a few of his best bangers, which many times featured Trina, “The Baddest B**tch,” before she journeyed along her own path within the music industry. Now, he maintains his entrepreneurship as a restaurateur as well as a host and creator of a YouTube cooking show called “Got My Pots,” where his main intention is to lead women back into the kitchen. “I think y’all women is n**gas too much these days,” explained the father of 10. His guest entertainers range from social media influencers to musicians, comedians, and athletes. He created the phrase, “Bi**h, I Got My Pots,” challenging women to say, “What’s in yours?” It is his way of encouraging the ladies to cook more.

The Miami legend was very passionate about the foundation of Black households, or lack thereof, as he noted certain traditions aren’t as prevalent as they used to be. Trick shared his opinion of how privileged kids are nowadays and belief that the cellphone will lead to the Black community’s lack of strength and demise.

In the era of social media, clout chasing can be intense, and Trick also expressed he dislikes the façade some people display on the internet and in real life. On that note, the Miami native considers a verse from Lil Durk’s “All My Life” featuring J. Cole one of the hardest he’s heard in almost 10 years. “That ni**a said, ‘Don’t be posting they pictures up if you ain’t support them and ain’t know them then.’ Why these people doing this now?” he mentioned.

The rap game has changed drastically since the peak of the “Shut Up” emcee’s career. He frowned upon rappers nowadays needing security to visit their own neighborhoods and certainly isn’t fond of the way their jeans fit. However, he is more displeased with the way they spend their earnings. “I think more legends in hip hop and the streets need to get these young n**gas and explain to them to stop buying these fake diamonds and chains. Save your money, so you can have something in life,” expressed the legendary artist. “The reason why you prayed and asked God to help you become successful, you have to utilize those opportunities once they’re given to you.”

This year, hip hop’s 50th anniversary will be celebrated, but Trick said he has not been invited to honor it yet and noted, “Hopefully, they see the podcast and get a glimpse of Trick saying on ‘Big Facts’ that y’all ain’t representing nobody from the South. But, I know for a fact Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas, we played a big role in hip hop for the last 25 years.” Big Bank inquired about what the rap legend thinks he has brought to the table of music that no one has been able to duplicate. Trick recognized himself as someone who encouraged artists to represent their own hometown with pride. “I represent Miami, Dade County to the fullest, I’m a Miami everything!” he exclaimed.

The serial entrepreneur also shed light on the construction of the rap group Boyz N Da Hood. Originally, Trick was part-CEO and an artist for the group until Jody Breeze took a meeting that twisted their fate. The original members consisted of Trick Daddy, Jody Breeze, Jeezy, Big Gee, and Iceberg from Miami. “Jody, that’s like my brother. I ain’t want to f**k it up for him, so I let them do what they do. I waited for him to put it out and said, ‘This what I’m going to need.’ I got [my money] and I never said nothing about it to this day,” the industry vet stated.

Throughout the conversation with the “Big Facts” family, Trick showed a lot of love to a plethora of artists, such as Uncle Luke and Mike Smiff. However, he named Scarface as the GOAT of rap and boastfully deemed Kodak Black one of the few who represent Florida the way he has throughout his career.

