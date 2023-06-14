/ 06.15.2023
Miami icon Trick Daddy is in the building for the latest episode of “Big Facts.” For this all-new installment, Trick dives into why he started rapping and also opens up about his cooking show, women getting back in the kitchen, rising star Sukihana, feeding into stereotypes and much more. Watch!
