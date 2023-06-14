Luke James has the internet in an uproar as many call for him to get his featured moment on NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk.”

Earlier today (June 14), the 39-year-old songwriter began trending on Twitter after appearing on the video series as a background vocalist for Tank. Many viewers fell head over heels for the “I Want You” singer’s soulful sound. During the concert, he displayed his falsetto skills as he performed singles written and/or performed by Tank, including “Can’t Let You Go” and “Naked” by Marques Houston.

After watching it, fans immediately applauded James’ unique talent and ranked his vocals as some of the best of today’s music era. “Luke James has one of the strongest male voices of our time. Luke be sanginnnnn!” one person wrote.

Many also know him for his work as a singer and actor in musical shows. He starred in Lee Daniels’ “Star” as Noah Brooks and “The New Edition Story” mini-series as Johnny Gill. “Say, man, that boy Luke James needs to get his flowers,” another user tweeted. “Super underrated artist from [New Orleans]. That boy did Johnny Gill justice in ‘The New Edition Story.'”

A third fan tweeted that James should have his own performance on the series. Meanwhile, a fourth user marveled at the “Make Love To Me” artist’s voice, who is also memorable for his 2017 tributes to Toni Braxton and Gill.

“I’ve always loved Luke James’ voice. His vocal choices in a song are never over the top and have just the right bit of umph that makes your face scrunch,” the person wrote. “That lil boy can flat foot sing.”

Along with his career, James revealed he was expecting his first child with Sunny Lewis last month. Check out how other users responded to James’ vocals during Tank’s “Tiny Desk” concert below:

