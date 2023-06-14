Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Luke James has the internet in an uproar as many call for him to get his featured moment on NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk.”

Earlier today (June 14), the 39-year-old songwriter began trending on Twitter after appearing on the video series as a background vocalist for Tank. Many viewers fell head over heels for the “I Want You” singer’s soulful sound. During the concert, he displayed his falsetto skills as he performed singles written and/or performed by Tank, including “Can’t Let You Go” and “Naked” by Marques Houston.

After watching it, fans immediately applauded James’ unique talent and ranked his vocals as some of the best of today’s music era. “Luke James has one of the strongest male voices of our time. Luke be sanginnnnn!” one person wrote.

Many also know him for his work as a singer and actor in musical shows. He starred in Lee Daniels’ “Star” as Noah Brooks and “The New Edition Story” mini-series as Johnny Gill. “Say, man, that boy Luke James needs to get his flowers,” another user tweeted. “Super underrated artist from [New Orleans]. That boy did Johnny Gill justice in ‘The New Edition Story.'”

A third fan tweeted that James should have his own performance on the series. Meanwhile, a fourth user marveled at the “Make Love To Me” artist’s voice, who is also memorable for his 2017 tributes to Toni Braxton and Gill.

“I’ve always loved Luke James’ voice. His vocal choices in a song are never over the top and have just the right bit of umph that makes your face scrunch,” the person wrote. “That lil boy can flat foot sing.”

Along with his career, James revealed he was expecting his first child with Sunny Lewis last month. Check out how other users responded to James’ vocals during Tank’s “Tiny Desk” concert below:

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
News

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Tupac Shakur will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Wednesday (June 7).

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
View More