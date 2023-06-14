Photo: Screenshot from Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” lyric video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Earlier this month, Burna Boy unveiled a new single titled “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” a Skread-produced effort that samples Brandy and Ma$e’s 1998 collaboration of the same name. Over the nostalgic production, the Nigerian talent boasts to women about his riches and sexual prowess.

“Feel my thug passion, give you what you ask for, so tell me if you want action, until the lights back on, I get the one wey go last long, in an 11-room mansion, purе like water wherе dey for nylon, I pull up in my high fashion, every light flashing, anyway, we can go ahead and just head out, and chill up in my villa, together the whole night, just get in the drop top, take the head out, and cruise with your head outside…”

Fans can also enjoy a lyric video for “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” that brings us into Burna Boy’s world. Viewers can see him travelling on a private jet, creating music in a recording studio, and performing in front of packed arenas. Notable peers like J Balvin, Damson Idris, and RZA make cameo appearances throughout.

In 2022, Burna Boy liberated his sixth studio LP, Love, Damini, a 19-song effort with additional features from Khalid, Ed Sheeran, Blxst, Kehlani, J Hus, and more. The project was a global hit, landing on charts in several different countries following its debut. It also crossed the silver mark in the United Kingdom and earned gold plaques in Canada, Denmark, and The Netherlands.

Since Love, Damini‘s arrival, the “Last Last” star contributed to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack with the Ludwig Göransson and P.Priime-backed “Alone.” He also appeared on songs like Popcaan’s “Aboboyaa” and the late Sidhu Moose Wala’s “Mera Na.” Check out “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” below.

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023

Chris Brown links with Davido to showcase his moves for the "UNAVAILABLE" dance challenge

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Wizkid announces newly added "More Love, Less Ego Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Fireboy DML returns with new “Someone” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Davido announces North American "Timeless Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Police arrest four suspects involved in Tiwa Savage's kidnapping attempt

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Tiwa Savage taps Ayra Starr and Young Jonn for new "Stamina" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Davido makes comeback with special live event “A Timeless Night” in NYC, London and Lagos

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

Davido takes a cinematic approach to reveal 'Timeless' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Burna Boy and J Balvin have a "Rollercoaster" of a night in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Adekunle Gold says the "Party No Dey Stop" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Afro Nation adds Fireboy DML, Mavado, and more to Miami festival lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
News

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Tupac Shakur will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Wednesday (June 7).

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
