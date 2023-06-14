Earlier this month, Burna Boy unveiled a new single titled “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” a Skread-produced effort that samples Brandy and Ma$e’s 1998 collaboration of the same name. Over the nostalgic production, the Nigerian talent boasts to women about his riches and sexual prowess.

“Feel my thug passion, give you what you ask for, so tell me if you want action, until the lights back on, I get the one wey go last long, in an 11-room mansion, purе like water wherе dey for nylon, I pull up in my high fashion, every light flashing, anyway, we can go ahead and just head out, and chill up in my villa, together the whole night, just get in the drop top, take the head out, and cruise with your head outside…”

Fans can also enjoy a lyric video for “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” that brings us into Burna Boy’s world. Viewers can see him travelling on a private jet, creating music in a recording studio, and performing in front of packed arenas. Notable peers like J Balvin, Damson Idris, and RZA make cameo appearances throughout.

In 2022, Burna Boy liberated his sixth studio LP, Love, Damini, a 19-song effort with additional features from Khalid, Ed Sheeran, Blxst, Kehlani, J Hus, and more. The project was a global hit, landing on charts in several different countries following its debut. It also crossed the silver mark in the United Kingdom and earned gold plaques in Canada, Denmark, and The Netherlands.

Since Love, Damini‘s arrival, the “Last Last” star contributed to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack with the Ludwig Göransson and P.Priime-backed “Alone.” He also appeared on songs like Popcaan’s “Aboboyaa” and the late Sidhu Moose Wala’s “Mera Na.” Check out “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” below.