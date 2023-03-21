Photo: Screenshot of Burna Boy’s “Rollercoaster” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Back in July of 2022, Burna Boy blessed fans with his sixth studio LP, Love, Damini. The project came with 19 songs and appearances from J Hus, Khalid, Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, Ed Sheeran, and more. Since its release, he has treated fans with visuals from the album for songs like “Common Person,” “Vanilla,” and “It’s Plenty.” As previously reported by REVOLT, the project’s lead single, “Last Last,” received a Platinum certification last year.

Today (March 21), the Nigerian talent returned with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Rollercoaster.” The clip boasts an appearance from fellow global superstar J Balvin and takes place in the Lafayette Theater in New York. As their night takes several unexpected turns, Burna sings about the exhilarating ups and downs of his life:

“I don’t want you to dey waste my time, I don’t wanna wait ’til it’s all over/ This life is a gift from the most high Jah, that is why I’m thankful for all I have/ ‘Cause the fast life really ain’t all that, so now I try to be pure, aha/ No be like say I no dey shey normal, I just get with that in Jah/ Wetin I see for this life plenty, I keep am for my belly (Rollercoaster)/ People be like any, my life now, rollercoaster/ Le go, gbe wan rin, gbe wan lo”

Love, Damini followed his critically acclaimed 2020 album, Twice as Tall. That project included features from Youssou N’Dour, Naughty By Nature, Chris Martin, and Stormzy across 15 tracks. In related news, the “On The Low” singer is set to headline J. Cole’s annual Dreamville Festival in April alongside names like Usher and Drake.

Be sure to press play on Burna Boy’s brand new music video for “Rollercoaster” featuring J Balvin down below.

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"
By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Davido takes a cinematic approach to reveal 'Timeless' album release date
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Krept delivers "Nights Uptown" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Lil Mosey drops off new "Flu Game" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Ab-Soul delivers latest visual for "Gotta Rap"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Potter Payper unveils new visual for "Corner Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

DoRoad drops off latest visual for "Gun Flu"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

EST Gee delivers new visual for "BALL LIKE ME TOO"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

French Montana drops animated visual for "RZA" with Benny The Butcher
By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Toosii hands out flowers in new "Favorite Song" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for "Creepin' (Remix)" visual
By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session
By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023
