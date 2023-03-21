Back in July of 2022, Burna Boy blessed fans with his sixth studio LP, Love, Damini. The project came with 19 songs and appearances from J Hus, Khalid, Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, Ed Sheeran, and more. Since its release, he has treated fans with visuals from the album for songs like “Common Person,” “Vanilla,” and “It’s Plenty.” As previously reported by REVOLT, the project’s lead single, “Last Last,” received a Platinum certification last year.

Today (March 21), the Nigerian talent returned with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Rollercoaster.” The clip boasts an appearance from fellow global superstar J Balvin and takes place in the Lafayette Theater in New York. As their night takes several unexpected turns, Burna sings about the exhilarating ups and downs of his life:

“I don’t want you to dey waste my time, I don’t wanna wait ’til it’s all over/ This life is a gift from the most high Jah, that is why I’m thankful for all I have/ ‘Cause the fast life really ain’t all that, so now I try to be pure, aha/ No be like say I no dey shey normal, I just get with that in Jah/ Wetin I see for this life plenty, I keep am for my belly (Rollercoaster)/ People be like any, my life now, rollercoaster/ Le go, gbe wan rin, gbe wan lo”

Love, Damini followed his critically acclaimed 2020 album, Twice as Tall. That project included features from Youssou N’Dour, Naughty By Nature, Chris Martin, and Stormzy across 15 tracks. In related news, the “On The Low” singer is set to headline J. Cole’s annual Dreamville Festival in April alongside names like Usher and Drake.

Be sure to press play on Burna Boy’s brand new music video for “Rollercoaster” featuring J Balvin down below.