On Friday (June 9), Babyface Ray dropped off a new single titled “All Star Team,” a Space-produced offering that’s full of slang-heavy bars about wealth, street life, and more.

“You can’t be like me if you ain’t never worked the scale, I’m a couple houses down, I’m just waitin’ on the mail, I’ll break his b**ches, front row, still yellin’, ay, this Tom Ford, I done bossed up a Pelle, I’m God’s son, but it’s Demons on the Chally, n**gas think it’s sweet ’til they stinkin’ in that alley, yeah, finna boot up, 10 pink like a 50, spent a whole 10, bust some sneakers outta Ricky, they let ’em play tough ’til it’s time to do a mission, I ain’t tryna kick it, I don’t wanna talk…”

The accompanying clip for “All Star Team” comes courtesy of Tremaine Edwards and Babyface Ray himself. Viewers can see the Detroit talent living it up with his crew and a group of strippers in a fly residence.

At the start of 2022, the XXL Freshman alum delivered his official debut LP, FACE, a 20-song effort with assists from Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, and Landstrip Chip. A deluxe version of FACE was subsequently released with eight additional cuts and contributions from Veeze, Baroline, LUCKI, DJ Esco, and Lil Yachty. Before the year came to a close, Babyface Ray liberated MOB, complete with 18 tracks and collaborations alongside Lil Durk, Blxst, Nija, Doe Boy, and more. Since then, he’s been treating fans to loose drops like “Ron Artest” with 42 Dugg, “Anotha One,” and “Goofies” with Digga D. The “Paperwork Party” star has also provided rhymes for the likes of Sauce Walka, BabyTron, Kash Doll, Payroll Giovanni, and 03 Greedo. Press play on “All Star Team” below.