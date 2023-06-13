Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

“All American: Homecoming” will return to The CW for a third season, Deadline reported.

Yesterday (June 12), the outlet shared the news confirming that the upcoming season will comprise 13 episodes. However, with the renewal also comes budget cuts, which include cast reductions.

In the press release, Brad Schwartz, The CW Entertainment president, spoke about the show’s return. “We are thrilled to bring ‘All American: Homecoming’ and ‘Superman and Lois’ back to The CW,” he said. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

The show is a spinoff to the sports drama “All American,” which follows the life of Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and those close to him. During the series’ third season, the broadcast network introduced “All American: Homecoming’s” backdoor pilot with Geffri Hightower, Camille Hyde, Peyton Alex Smith, and more. The show takes place at Bringston University, a fictional historically Black college or university (HBCU).

The cast of the hit series also shared the news of “All American: Homecoming’s” renewal on the show’s official Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhoyle Ivy King (@rhoyleivyking)

When the series’ season two ended, fans were left wondering whether Simone Hicks (Hightower) chose to be with Damon Sims (Smith) or Orlando ‘Lando’ Johnson (Martin Bobb-Semple). Despite the renewal, viewers will have to wait a while before the answer will be revealed on TV. As REVOLT previously mentioned, Hollywood writers are on strike, and productions have paused as negotiation talks continue between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

