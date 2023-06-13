Photo: Cover art for Doe Boy’s ‘BEEZY’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Last Friday (June 9), Doe Boy blessed the masses with his latest project, BEEZY, a 16-song body of work with a wealth of features from Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, Future, DaBaby, EST Gee, and more. The project was led by “WAY I WALK,” a Hendrix Smoke, John Luther, and Nick Mira-produced effort that samples Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule’s “I’m Real (Murder Remix).”

Shortly after BEEZY‘s arrival, Doe Boy liberated a new visual for “DEEP END,” a collaboration alongside Don Toliver. The track is a departure from the Cleveland rapper’s street-oriented fare with harmonies centered around the ups and downs of a toxic relationship.

“You treat me like a savage, but I’m far from average, I can’t give you marriage, horse and carriage, but I can give you karats, PJ out to Paris for the weekend, we got shoppin’ habits, I done came a long way from that deep end, now I’m livin’ lavish, long way from that deep end, it don’t feel the same when we ain’t speakin’, n**gas in your DM, they been creepin’, you can tell me all your business, I won’t leak it, girl, I had enough of all thеse petty disagreements, I’m not stupid, you not sneaky, I been peeped it…”

Courtesy of Reel Goats, the accompanying clip brings the song’s subject matter to life with shots of Doe Boy going through the motions with his love interest. Toliver also makes an appearance for his verse.

On Monday (June 12), the “Mini Vans” talent announced that he’ll be embarking on a headlining tour this August. Dubbed “The Beezy Tour,” fans will be able to pick up tickets for their preferred stop on Wednesday (June 14). Check out BEEZY, the video for “DEEP END,” and a full schedule for the aforementioned excursion below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Doe Boy
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Spice admits her “whole lifestyle change” has been “super drastic” since stardom

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Babyface Ray unveils latest visual for "All Star Team"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Nicki Minaj hints that she underwent breast reduction surgery in new clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Listen to Dave and Central Cee's 'Split Decision' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Latto and Cardi B's "Put It On Da Floor Again" makes its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 13

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Tour Tales | Strick is more than ready for his own headlining tour after learning from Young Thug

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.13.2023

JAY-Z and Kanye West's "N**gas In Paris" crosses the diamond mark

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Drake joins J Hus on "Who Told You" single

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion reunites with childhood friend onstage at 2023 LA Pride

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Listen to Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Wayne's recent praise with heartfelt message: "We love you so much"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Lil Wayne sees no competition in the booth or on the Verzuz stage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Spice admits her “whole lifestyle change” has been “super drastic” since stardom

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Babyface Ray unveils latest visual for "All Star Team"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Nicki Minaj hints that she underwent breast reduction surgery in new clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Listen to Dave and Central Cee's 'Split Decision' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Latto and Cardi B's "Put It On Da Floor Again" makes its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 13

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Tour Tales | Strick is more than ready for his own headlining tour after learning from Young Thug

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.13.2023

JAY-Z and Kanye West's "N**gas In Paris" crosses the diamond mark

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Drake joins J Hus on "Who Told You" single

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion reunites with childhood friend onstage at 2023 LA Pride

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Listen to Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Wayne's recent praise with heartfelt message: "We love you so much"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Lil Wayne sees no competition in the booth or on the Verzuz stage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
News

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

Last month, an unhoused fan went viral for watching Lil Durk’s music video on a projector in a tent on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
Interviews

Les Twins are helping children navigate mental health through dance

In this Mental Health Awareness Month exclusive, Les Twins discuss their upbringing, dance inspirations, partnering with KWN to uplift the youth and more. Read up!

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.31.2023
View More