Last Friday (June 9), Doe Boy blessed the masses with his latest project, BEEZY, a 16-song body of work with a wealth of features from Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, Future, DaBaby, EST Gee, and more. The project was led by “WAY I WALK,” a Hendrix Smoke, John Luther, and Nick Mira-produced effort that samples Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule’s “I’m Real (Murder Remix).”

Shortly after BEEZY‘s arrival, Doe Boy liberated a new visual for “DEEP END,” a collaboration alongside Don Toliver. The track is a departure from the Cleveland rapper’s street-oriented fare with harmonies centered around the ups and downs of a toxic relationship.

“You treat me like a savage, but I’m far from average, I can’t give you marriage, horse and carriage, but I can give you karats, PJ out to Paris for the weekend, we got shoppin’ habits, I done came a long way from that deep end, now I’m livin’ lavish, long way from that deep end, it don’t feel the same when we ain’t speakin’, n**gas in your DM, they been creepin’, you can tell me all your business, I won’t leak it, girl, I had enough of all thеse petty disagreements, I’m not stupid, you not sneaky, I been peeped it…”

Courtesy of Reel Goats, the accompanying clip brings the song’s subject matter to life with shots of Doe Boy going through the motions with his love interest. Toliver also makes an appearance for his verse.

On Monday (June 12), the “Mini Vans” talent announced that he’ll be embarking on a headlining tour this August. Dubbed “The Beezy Tour,” fans will be able to pick up tickets for their preferred stop on Wednesday (June 14). Check out BEEZY, the video for “DEEP END,” and a full schedule for the aforementioned excursion below.