Back in July, Bino Rideaux shared his Sorry 4 Tha Wait II mixtape, the official follow-up to his fan-favorite project released in 2019. The body of work included guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Kalan.FrFr, Coot Corleone, and the late Drakeo The Ruler across 13 songs. In terms of visuals, fans have been able to enjoy videos for “Outta Line” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and “Tied To Me.”

Yesterday (Oct. 24), the West Coast rapper returned to release his brand new single “DEAD FACES.” The track is equipped with an assist from Doe Boy and production courtesy of Elkan and Gibbo. On the song, Rideaux gets deep about the effects of dealing with traumatic losses:

“I need drugs for these love songs, I close my eyes, I see dead faces/ Covered up my arms with these dead faces, covered up my scars with, oh, I can’t get you out my head/ My double cup still poured up ’cause I can’t do this sober, that money made me colder/ I got rack on my top, get me fed up, I put rack on your top, get me fed up/ Got Percocet, promethazine in my liver, got Percocet, promethazine, I feel bettеr (I feel way better)”

In regard to what Doe Boy has been up to, he dropped his CATCH ME IF YOU CAN EP back in July. The project was complete with nine tracks and a single feature from G Herbo on “SET IT OFF.” Prior to that was January’s OH REALLY, a 19-song album with assists from 42 Dugg, Rowdy Rebel, Nardo Wick, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Be sure to press play on Bino Rideaux’s brand new music video for “DEAD FACES” featuring Doe Boy down below.