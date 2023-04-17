Throughout March and April, Doe Boy has been busy out on the road with Future and friends for the “One Big Party Tour.” Now that the journey is over, the Cleveland rapper took to Instagram earlier this month to warn fans that it’s officially “time to drop again.” As promised, he returned over the weekend with “ROLL THE DICE,” a DeJ Loaf-assisted cut that speaks to taking your chances in life. On the record, Doe Boy raps over co-production courtesy of Pooh Beatz and Go Grizzly:

“I might tell you once, won’t tell you twice, f**k around roll the dice, might change your life/ I know I been on your mind, I been outta sight, I got your back don’t stab me in mine, acting out of spite/ You done fell in love with a real demon (What you thinking?), so I pour out all my thoughts, so I been drinking/ It’s like we don’t be speaking, every weekend, poppin’ these prescriptions, I’m heavy thinking/ Tryna watch out for my opps, I’m already tweakin’”

The “3AM IN LA” rapper’s last body of work was July 2022’s CATCH ME IF YOU CAN. The project was complete with nine tracks and a single feature from G Herbo on “SET IT OFF.” Prior to that was January’s OH REALLY, a 19-song album with assists from 42 Dugg, Rowdy Rebel, Nardo Wick, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Outside of his own releases, he could be heard featured on collaborations like Westside Gunn and DJ Drama’s “FlyGod Jr,” Bino Rideaux’s “DEAD FACES,” Roddy Ricch’s “Ghetto Superstar,” Babyface Ray’s “Massacre,” and more.

Be sure to press play on Doe Boy and DeJ Loaf’s brand new “ROLL THE DICE” single down below.