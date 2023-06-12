America continues to reel from another mass shooting in 2023.

Earlier today (June 12), CNN shared that a birthday party in northern California turned deadly when uninvited guests reportedly showed up. Although the names of all involved have not been released, police revealed their ages.

According to the Antioch Police Department, on Sunday (June 11), a 19-year-old was celebrating their birthday with other teens at a house in the city. Shortly before 1 a.m., authorities noted that individuals who were not invited to the party appeared at its location. Then shots rung out. Officials revealed that the sound of gunfire sent panic among the partygoers, who left in several directions. Multiple attendees then drove themselves to a hospital with a gunshot wounds.

When law enforcement arrived at the house, they found a large crowd, including victims of the shooting. Police later determined that a total of seven people were hit. The wounded included an 18-year-old woman who died from her injuries at a hospital. The other victims’ ages ranged from 18-20. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, officers shared.

Regarding the suspect(s), it is unknown how many individuals are involved and if they knew any of the victims, per the outlet. Police mentioned that the people responsible fled in a vehicle after the shooting and before officers arrived. However, detectives are working to identify the shooter(s). Yesterday, authorities interviewed witnesses and neighbors near the scene. Law enforcement has also collected evidence as they continue to investigate the shooting.

The California birthday party incident represents one of at least 290 mass shootings in America this year, CNN mentioned. In April, 89 shell casings were found at a Sweet 16 mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama. Four people passed away and 32 were injured, including 15 with gunshot wounds.