Photo: Megan Varner / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

On Saturday (April 15), many were gathered to celebrate a Sweet 16 in Dadeville, Alabama when gunfire rang out. The senseless shooting left four victims dead, at least 15 teens hospitalized, and multiple others injured.

Keenan Cooper, who was hired to DJ for the event, told CNN he didn’t recall seeing any fights or disturbances that would have given reason to believe a shooting would happen. “It’s really sad to see all the kids that were shot and the ones that are deceased. And seeing all those bodies at the front door, all those kids are probably going to be traumatized,” he added. Local authorities have not yet made any arrests or named a suspect.

Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asked for the public’s help in identifying the assailant. Anyone with information, including videos or photos, is urged to contact officials. “I cannot stress this enough: We absolutely need you to share it,” he said, noting approximately 28 individuals were hurt at the Sweet 16. Today (April 17), Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox identified the four who tragically lost their lives over the weekend: Shaunkivia (KeKe) Nicole Smith,17, a senior at Dadeville High School; Philstavious Dowdell, an 18-year-old senior at Dadeville High School from Camp Hill, Alabama; Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19; and 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston.

It was Dowdell’s sister who was celebrating her Sweet 16. The 18-year-old was a star football player at his high school and had already secured a scholarship to play at Jacksonville State University. Cooper described the slain teen as “kind of like the hometown hero.” City council member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson knew him and two other victims, saying they had “very bright futures.” While mourning the loss, she said the victims were “very athletic, very humble children, very respectful children. They just wanted to have fun, and that was taken from them.” Five attendees remain in critical condition.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Prosecutors file felony charges against Ralph Yarl shooter

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Derek Chauvin's murder conviction upheld by Minnesota appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Ralph Yarl released from hospital after being shot in head by white Kansas City homeowner

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Property records reveal the homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Missouri protesters demand arrest of homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in the head

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City police chief and mayor provide an update on their investigation into the shooting of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Halle Berry calls on Twitter to get justice for Ralph Yarl as his family retains Ben Crump for representation

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Black teenager shot in head by white man while trying to pick up his siblings

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.16.2023

2 Alabama teens tragically killed on prom night after colliding with a semitruck

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Georgia jail to move 600 inmates after the launch of an investigation into Lashawn Thompson's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

OnlyFans model charged with boyfriend's death sued by victim's family

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Family claims Georgia inmate was eaten alive by bed bugs

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Minneapolis will pay $8.9M for Derek Chauvin's brutality before George Floyd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Prosecutors file felony charges against Ralph Yarl shooter

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Derek Chauvin's murder conviction upheld by Minnesota appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Ralph Yarl released from hospital after being shot in head by white Kansas City homeowner

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Property records reveal the homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Missouri protesters demand arrest of homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in the head

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City police chief and mayor provide an update on their investigation into the shooting of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Halle Berry calls on Twitter to get justice for Ralph Yarl as his family retains Ben Crump for representation

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Black teenager shot in head by white man while trying to pick up his siblings

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.16.2023

2 Alabama teens tragically killed on prom night after colliding with a semitruck

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Georgia jail to move 600 inmates after the launch of an investigation into Lashawn Thompson's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

OnlyFans model charged with boyfriend's death sued by victim's family

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Family claims Georgia inmate was eaten alive by bed bugs

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Minneapolis will pay $8.9M for Derek Chauvin's brutality before George Floyd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More