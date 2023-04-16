One of the biggest milestones in a high school student’s academic career is prom night. The celebratory event marks the end of a culmination of adolescent adventures before venturing out into the world or attending college. But for others, like the families of Samuel Brown and Madison Sims, their memories of prom will be forever tarnished by tragedy.

The two students were tragically killed early Saturday (April 15) morning in a traffic accident involving a semitruck at Skyland Boulevard East and Interstate 20/59 around 1:50 a.m., reported AL.com. The teens were traveling from the Paul W. Bryant High School prom at Tuscaloosa River Market. Sims, 17, was the driver, Brown, 18, was the front passenger, and two female teens were in the backseat when their white 2022 Tesla became pinned underneath the truck’s trailer. Sims and Brown died at the scene. A third victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment of severe injuries, and the fourth was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The latter remains listed in good condition. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s traffic homicide unit has not released additional details about what led to the fatal collision.

Perry County School District acknowledged the deaths in a Facebook post. “It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Samuel Brown and Madison Sims,” began the post. “Samuel was a student at Robert C. Hatch High School, and Madison was a student at Paul W. Bryant High School. We extend our most sincere condolences to the Brown and Sims family. No further details are available, and we ask the community to please respect the privacy of the families during this difficult time. Grief counselors will be on campus next week to provide emotional support to students and staff members. We ask that you please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate the days ahead together,” continued the post.

Some of the outpouring of condolences for the families’ losses can be viewed below.

2 teens killed, 2 others injured on prom night in Tuscaloosa car crash, police said the 2022 Tesla was pinned underneath a semi truck’s trailer, and four teens were trapped inside the car. 🙏🏾 Rip Madison and Samuel

This is heartbreaking 😔 pic.twitter.com/xF9K0Gmz1V — Nicole (@Nprezzed) April 15, 2023

them teens that was killed in that car crash leaving prom is sooooo sad. prayers to the families — THEPRETTIEST (@only1finegal) April 16, 2023

😢 Please. Tell your children to be careful. 🙏 Pray for their safe return.

Two Alabama Teenagers Killed In Car Crash After Leaving Prom. A family member of one of the teens confirmed Samuel Brown, 18 and Madison Sim, 17 were the victims of the fatal car accident. pic.twitter.com/zrnyo0BbId — Belle femme noire 🇺🇸 FBA B1! (@WiseSkillfulOne) April 16, 2023

View the latest news report about the tragedy below.