Photo: Imaginima via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

A Florida judge has granted a $154,000 bond for Susan Louise Lorincz, who fatally shot her neighbor Ajike “AJ” Owens on June 2.

The 58-year-old returned to a Marion County courtroom today and received the news after her previous appearance on Thursday (June 8). According to The Associated Press, yesterday, she pled not guilty to a first-degree felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and assault.

As part of the Ocala resident’s bond, Judge Robert Hodges ordered her to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from Owens’ family. Per the publication, the courtroom was filled with the 35-year-old’s loved ones who are pushing for a more severe charge such as second-degree murder, Anthony Thomas, one of the family’s lawyers, told reporters afterward.

“We don’t believe that Susan had any sort of respect at all for human life,” Thomas said. “This wasn’t something where she was cleaning a gun and the gun went off, and it goes through the wall or the door, and it accidentally hurts somebody. She meant to pull that trigger. She meant to point it at the door.”

A recently released arrest report unveiled details of how the deadly encounter between Lorincz and Owens unfolded. According to the report, Lorincz admitted to calling her neighbor’s kids the “N” word. She also pointed her middle finger toward the children (ages 12, 9, 7, and 3) and yelled for them to “Get away from my house, you Black slave.”

Recalling the June 2 incident, the 58-year-old alleged she had a headache and Owens’ kids were yelling outside, per AP News. She threw a pair of roller skates at the children, hitting one of them in the foot. After learning this, Owens reportedly walked over to speak with Lorincz and was shot in the chest by the homeowner.

Parents of Nashville school shooting victims work with gunman’s parents to keep manifesto private

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Susan Lorincz admitted to calling Ajike “AJ” Owens’ kids the N-word before fatal shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Suspect in Young Dolph's shooting death case pleads guilty to 3 counts of accessory after the fact of a murder

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Takeoff's mother files a wrongful death suit against the venue where he was shot and killed

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

DC Young Fly announces the celebration of life proceedings for Jacklyn "Ms. Jacky Oh" Smith

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Daniel Penny claims Jordan Neely “would have killed somebody” if he didn’t intervene

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Twitter users show support for DC Young Fly after touching tribute to Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

DC Young Fly speaks out in a heartfelt tribute to his longtime love Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Florida family mourns the loss of Ajike "AJ" Owens as her shooter Susan Lorincz is set to appear in court

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Gunman in Virginia high school graduation shooting reportedly identified

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Social media users “hope the judge is very harsh” when sentencing Susan Lorincz for Ajike “AJ” Owens’ death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Tupac Shakur honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

At least 4 dead, dozens injured after earthquake hits Haiti

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Ralph Yarl’s family wants the court system to “do better” when it comes to justice for the teen

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023
