New details are coming to light in the case involving Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, and Ajike “AJ” Owens, 35. A recently released arrest report claims the white woman charged for fatally shooting the Black mother of four used racial slurs directed at the children before the deadly encounter.

As previously reported by REVOLT, last Friday (June 2), Owens’ young children were playing outside in their Ocala, Florida neighborhood when they believed they left their iPad in a field near Lorincz’s residence. When they went to her home to ask if she’d seen the device, the woman allegedly threw a roller skate at the kids, hitting one, prompting their mother to confront the neighbor. AJ was shot once in the chest through the 58-year-old’s door and died at the scene in front of one of her young sons.

Today (June 9), CBS News shared specifics of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrest report that states Lorincz admitted to calling AJ’s kids “the N-word.” The suspect appeared in court yesterday (June 8), and the documents were publicly released prior to her standing before the judge via video. In addition to Lorincz admitting she used the slur, one of Owens’ children also told officers she pointed her middle finger at them and yelled, “Get away from my house, you Black slave.” Just after the shooting, Lorincz informed investigators that she had issues with the minors for the past two years because they had a problem “respecting” her.

“Lorincz advised that she purchased the firearm for protection after an altercation with the victim,” court documents state. The woman claimed “that Owens banged on the door so hard everything started shaking and she thought the door was going to come off,” which made her think, “‘Oh my God, she’s really going to kill me this time.'” It took four days for the 58-year-old to be arrested as authorities worked to determine if her actions were warranted under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law. The sheriff’s office later stated her “actions were not justifiable.”