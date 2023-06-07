Photo: RICHARD PIERRIN / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

After days of receiving torrential rains that led to deadly floods, Haiti faces a new natural disaster. Yesterday (June 6), a preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck the South side of the island, causing even more fatalities.

According to ABC News, there have been at least four deaths and nearly 40 injuries. Researchers for the U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake, which occurred in the early morning hours, happened near the southwestern coastal city of Jeremie. “I thought the whole house was going to fall on top of me,” resident Eric Mpitabakana claimed. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency added that in addition to homes being destroyed in the mayhem, a road connecting the city to Les Cayes became impassable.

“There were so many people out on the street, and a lot of panic,” Mpitabakana continued. In 2021, Haiti made headlines for a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake that resulted in more than 2,000 deaths and countless injuries. The tragedy came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley shared her support via social media for this week’s latest disaster.

“In recent days, Haiti has been hit by major flooding, which has claimed the lives of 51, and [an] earthquake, which has also brought death and destruction. Barbados continues to stand in solidarity with the people [of] Haiti, and I continue to call for global support to uplift Haiti,” Mottley tweeted this morning (June 7). “Poor Haiti. They just can’t get a break,” a user responded. Videos shared online also showed the heroic effort of civilians. “My heart breaks witnessing the tragic floods engulfing my country [of] Haiti. Fathers displaying extraordinary bravery, risking everything to save their children,” one person captioned a post, which showed a group of men carefully treading raging flood waters as they attempted to carry kids to higher ground.

RIP

