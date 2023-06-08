Photo: Jan Hakan Dahlstrom via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

The Florida woman arrested and charged with the shooting death of her Black neighbor is expected to appear in court today (June 8).

On Thursday, CNN revealed Susan Louise Lorincz will attend court via video call. The latest development in the case comes after reports the 58-year-old fatally shot Ajike “AJ” Owens over a dispute involving Owens’ kids.

Earlier this month, police responded after getting a call involving Lorincz, Owens, and Owens’ children. Authorities alleged the neighbors experienced a two-and-a-half-year feud before it ended deadly on June 2. The 35-year-old’s kids were in a field near an apartment complex when Lorincz allegedly yelled at them. After she reportedly hit one of the children with a roller skate and wielded an umbrella when confronted, the kids told their mother.

A heated exchange allegedly ensued when Owens went to speak with Lorincz. She was shot in the chest through the 58-year-old’s door. Authorities later determined the Stand Your Ground law did not apply in the case. Lorincz faces one count of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault.

Yesterday (June 7), Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother, spoke about how two of her grandchildren were doing since their mother’s death. Regarding her 9-year-old grandson, who witnessed the shooting, he blames himself for it. According to Dias, the young boy first told his mom that Lorincz confronted him and his siblings.

“In his soul, in his heart, it’s his fault that his older brother, his baby sister, and his baby brother, as well as himself, will never see their mother again,” the grandmother informed reporters. The boy’s 12-year-old brother reportedly felt guilt and shame because he couldn’t perform CPR on his mother. “Grandma, grandma. I couldn’t save her,” Dias recalled the preteen telling her.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ajike "AJ" Owens
RIP
Shooting

View More

