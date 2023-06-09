Photo: Michael Loccisano/ Staff via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.09.2023

Los Angeles Black Pride is back and Doechii is set to headline this year’s festivities.

Attendees at the 34th annual event will get to enjoy a week full of music performances, wellness activities and nightlife parties set to begin Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2. The “What It Is” rapper will be performing during CROWN, which is a mini concert series. BIA, City Girls, Trina, Kash Doll, Tamar Braxton, 702, and Elijah Blake were among the many artists who performed at the 2022 Los Angeles Black Pride.

Raven-Symoné is set to be honored with this year’s Jewel Thais-Williams Trailblazer Award for her impact and contributions toward music, TV, film and the queer culture at the ONE Mega Party. A press release states that the Jewel-Thais Williams Trailblazer Award is usually “given to a queer or ally woman of color who is breaking barriers and creating visibility for queer and transgendered individuals through arts, media and community building.”

The theme this year will be #MyBlackIsGold. According to the organization’s website, in 2023, the celebration is simply about waking up everyday and being prideful of who you are. “We are celebrating those who are shaping the future of our community, big and small. ‘Our Black Is Gold’ is more than a mission, it’s a mantra. It’s an affirmation that we are worthy of equity, mental health, and the pure joy of simply being and loving who we are,” the site adds.

To help highlight theses queer individuals who are making an impact in business, fashion, TV and culture, Los Angeles Black Pride has partnered with Emil Wilbekin’s nonprofit organization Native Son for its #MyBlackIsGold social campaign. If you want to take part in celebrating the achievements of Black queer and trans beauty, you can purchase tickets here.

