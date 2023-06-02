Yesterday (June 1) Pride Month began, and the topic is already sparking controversy. Today (June 2), a protest at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood, California got tense after the Los Angeles Police Department had to intervene between groups of feuding parents and community members.

This morning, the LAPD’s media relations Twitter account announced they were on the scene to “facilitate a peaceful and lawful exercise of constitutional rights.” Unfortunately, not long after the scheduled Pride Month assembly began, protesters began to clash outside of the school. Footage was quickly uploaded to social media where the comments were as divided as the crowd that was present.

“Why a Pride parade at an elementary school? Are they trying to recruit children? (Rhetorical question. We know the answer),” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “I do NOT condone violence. I hope everything ended [peacefully], and that NO ONE was hurt. It’s nice to see that parents are coming forward TOGETHER, speaking out, and making a stand to PROTECT THE CHILDREN. All that twisted sexualization DOES NOT BELONG IN SCHOOLS.” Another rebutted, “Pride Month! Looks like some bully, unemployed parents having a tantrum! Inclusion for all.”

According to one user, “Parents are specifically protesting a planned reading of ‘The Great Big Book of Families,’ which talks about all forms of families — multi-racial, multi-religious, single parents and contains one reference to families with same-sex parents.” Local news station KTLA 5 also cited the book for the uproar. This morning, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said, “Over the past two weeks, LGBTQ individuals, particularly a teacher in this school, have been threatened [and] insulted. A (Pride) flag representing many in our community was burned. That should concern the entire community.” He also tweeted a photo that noted he would “rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude.”

Parents are specifically protesting a planned reading of “The Great Big Book of Families,” which talks about all forms of families—multi-racial, multi-religious, single parents—and contains one reference to families with same sex parents pic.twitter.com/5q9raVRzZU — Clara Harter (@_ClaraHarter) June 2, 2023

Several scraps broke out when counter protesters who support LGBTQ being taught to elementary school children showed up.pic.twitter.com/BwBRqfb6eU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 2, 2023

"Over the past 2 weeks LGBTQ individuals particularly a teacher in this school have been threatened, insulted, a (Pride) flag representing many in our community was burned, that should concern the entire community," says @LAUSDSup at Saticoy Elementary this morning pic.twitter.com/0bYaSuFuwT — Clara Harter (@_ClaraHarter) June 2, 2023

