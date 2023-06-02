Photo: Carmen Martínez Torrón via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Yesterday (June 1) Pride Month began, and the topic is already sparking controversy. Today (June 2), a protest at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood, California got tense after the Los Angeles Police Department had to intervene between groups of feuding parents and community members.

This morning, the LAPD’s media relations Twitter account announced they were on the scene to “facilitate a peaceful and lawful exercise of constitutional rights.” Unfortunately, not long after the scheduled Pride Month assembly began, protesters began to clash outside of the school. Footage was quickly uploaded to social media where the comments were as divided as the crowd that was present.

“Why a Pride parade at an elementary school? Are they trying to recruit children? (Rhetorical question. We know the answer),” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “I do NOT condone violence. I hope everything ended [peacefully], and that NO ONE was hurt. It’s nice to see that parents are coming forward TOGETHER, speaking out, and making a stand to PROTECT THE CHILDREN. All that twisted sexualization DOES NOT BELONG IN SCHOOLS.” Another rebutted, “Pride Month! Looks like some bully, unemployed parents having a tantrum! Inclusion for all.”

According to one user, “Parents are specifically protesting a planned reading of ‘The Great Big Book of Families,’ which talks about all forms of families — multi-racial, multi-religious, single parents and contains one reference to families with same-sex parents.” Local news station KTLA 5 also cited the book for the uproar. This morning, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said, “Over the past two weeks, LGBTQ individuals, particularly a teacher in this school, have been threatened [and] insulted. A (Pride) flag representing many in our community was burned. That should concern the entire community.” He also tweeted a photo that noted he would “rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude.”

See related posts below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
LGBTQ rights

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

IDK partners with nonprofit for year 2 of No Label Academy for BIPOC interested in the music business

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Future's Freewishes Foundation opens STEM lab in Atlanta for students

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Uganda passes death penalty law for "aggravated homosexuality"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Social media tributes pour in on anniversary of the Uvalde massacre

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Amanda Gorman asked to read her 2021 poem in Miami after a parent complains it’s not educational

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Lizzo honors “the prosperity of Black Wall Street” at Tulsa concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

NAACP says Florida "is openly hostile" in travel warning to Black Americans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Mississippi judge bars transgender senior from attending high school graduation dressed as a girl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Kentucky teacher faces backlash for allowing student to wear KKK costume

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Twitter shows support for Missouri student suspended after filming teacher saying the N-word

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Graphic video shows San Francisco security guard fatally shoot alleged Walgreens shoplifter

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

E-40 levels up with honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

IDK partners with nonprofit for year 2 of No Label Academy for BIPOC interested in the music business

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Future's Freewishes Foundation opens STEM lab in Atlanta for students

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Uganda passes death penalty law for "aggravated homosexuality"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Social media tributes pour in on anniversary of the Uvalde massacre

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Amanda Gorman asked to read her 2021 poem in Miami after a parent complains it’s not educational

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Lizzo honors “the prosperity of Black Wall Street” at Tulsa concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

NAACP says Florida "is openly hostile" in travel warning to Black Americans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Mississippi judge bars transgender senior from attending high school graduation dressed as a girl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Kentucky teacher faces backlash for allowing student to wear KKK costume

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Twitter shows support for Missouri student suspended after filming teacher saying the N-word

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Graphic video shows San Francisco security guard fatally shoot alleged Walgreens shoplifter

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

E-40 levels up with honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More