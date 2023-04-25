Photo: ABC Photo Archives / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  04.25.2023

What happens when two childhood Disney stars get together as adults? Bombshell secrets are exposed. Yesterday (April 24), Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced Kim Possible in the animated series, posted a clip of an interview on TikTok with Anneliese van der Pol, who played Raven-Symoné’s best friend Chelsea in the early 2000s sitcom “That’s So Raven.” And the tea was spilled, honey.

“When I went in to audition, the show was called ‘Absolutely Psychic.’ It wasn’t called ‘That’s So Raven’ at all,” van der Pol, now 38 years old, admitted. The white actress continued, “And at the time, Raven wasn’t the lead, she was the sidekick.” Romano was stunned by the revelation. “But when they filmed, they realized that Raven was the funniest one. And I think that was kind of — racism. They couldn’t really see a Black girl leading a show… they saw her as a sidekick,” van der Pol claimed.

Social media was shocked. “This blows my mind because as a kid I remember thinking it was only natural that Raven was finally getting her own show after her many years already being on TV [and in] movies,” one person tweeted of “The Cosby Show” and Dr. Doolittle actress. “Raven was ‘gon be the sidekick? TO WHOOOO?” another asked. One person commended van der Pol for her honesty: “[You] call it out, Chelsea, purr.”

On TikTok, users agreed. “Raven being the lead was the best decision they could’ve made. Chelsea being the best friend was perfect. She was hilarious, too!” one person commented. “​​Raven being a sidekick is nuts. She’s the poster child for main character energy,” an individual wrote of The Cheetah Girls alum. Another added, “And then Raven became the first and youngest Black actress to have a show (comedy) named after her.”

