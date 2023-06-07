Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Although 50 Cent has been behind the scenes since his “Power” character was killed off, he returns to on-camera work on Sept. 22 in Expend4bles.

Earlier today (June 7), the media mogul shared the trailer for the upcoming film. Along with 50, Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more star in the action-packed movie. It is the fourth installment in the Expendables franchise. 

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

Yesterday (June 6), the New York native unveiled the Expend4bles’ official movie poster. With the artwork, 50 captioned his Instagram post, “You’re not gonna wanna miss this.”

As REVOLT previously reported, the “Candy Shop” rapper has been working on growing his TV/film empire in recent months. On May 5, 50 confirmed he joined writer/creator Kenya Barris and retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in bidding for BET Media Group. The company is currently shopping its majority ownership, which includes channels like VH1 and BET.

A few days prior, 50 announced he acquired a 985,000-square-foot facility that he will transform into G-Unit Studios. The organization is a banner underneath the Grammy Award winner’s G-Unit Film and TV production company. The 47-year-old businessman serves as an executive producer for nearly a dozen shows. During his former deal with Starz, he released “Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Force,” and “BMF (Black Mafia Family).” 50 recently shared he is shopping a series about sports agent Nicole Lynn, while “Lady Danger” and “Vice City” are in development.

