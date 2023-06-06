Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Yesterday (June 5), President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House. Their visit was to congratulate the team for their Super Bowl win earlier this year against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“You’ve shown the power of one of the most elusive things in the world – unity,” Biden began as he stood with the athletes before the press on the South Lawn. “When people from different backgrounds feature their own personalities, work together as one team. You play together with a distinct style, in constant motion with a real joy for the game and a love for each other and a great city to represent. And from that unity, you strive to bring out the best in yourselves and each other. In fact, I’ve heard how even after the wins, Patrick [Mahomes] and those players go up to coach [Andy] Reid and ask him how we can do better. That’s pretty incredible,” the commander-in-chief continued.

“For everyone watching, especially our children, that’s the power of this team, the power of sports, and I might add, that’s the power of this country. That’s the power to remind us who we are as Americans. We are the United States of America, and there’s nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together like these guys behind me,” Biden added of the Chiefs. According to the NFL’s official website, their special trip was the first time the team visited the White House in franchise history.

The Chiefs earning the Lombardi Trophy wasn’t the only memorable moment from the Feb. 12 game. That day, Rihanna made her Super Bowl halftime performer debut. While onstage, the Barbados-born beauty gave a stellar show and an even bigger surprise. Many speculated the “Rude Boy” hitmaker would bring out a special guest, but almost no one could’ve anticipated she’d announce baby No. 2!

See related post below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Joe Biden
NFL
Sports
Super Bowl

