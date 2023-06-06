Photo: Anton Petrus via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Talk about aliens and UFOs has been around for decades. While no one has ever been able to prove contact with little green men, in May 2022, United States Congress held a briefing to discuss whether or not extraterrestrial life could be considered a public threat.

“This hearing and oversight work has a simple idea at its core: Unidentified aerial phenomena are a potential national security threat, and they need to be treated that way,” Congressman André Carson, chair of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee, said at the time. In an interview published today (June 6) by Fox News, the outlet reported an Air Force veteran is revealing alleged secrets about the government and their handling of UFOs.

Per Fox News, David Charles Grusch formerly served as a combat officer in Afghanistan, and from 2019 to 2021, he worked at the National Reconnaissance Office, representing Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. He is now considered a whistleblower. The 36-year-old claims United States military programs have been collecting crafts of “non-human origin” for at least several decades. His accusations have reignited debates on social media. “At this point, the only reason to discount these reports is your own preconceived belief that aliens can’t exist. The evidence is really overwhelming now,” political commentator Matt Walsh tweeted.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is running for president in 2024, wrote, “Another conspiracy theory that turned out to be true. I guess Men in Black got it right. Remember, UFOs were the very essence of a ‘conspiracy theory.’ The term was practically invented for it. People who spoke out were ridiculed, and their careers destroyed. Our government did that.” Others were less serious about the topic. “How you think we got iPhones?” one person tweeted. Grusch went on to say, “We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities. The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.” He continued, “Call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed… We’re definitely not alone.”

See what others are saying below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Politics

