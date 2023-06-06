Talk about aliens and UFOs has been around for decades. While no one has ever been able to prove contact with little green men, in May 2022, United States Congress held a briefing to discuss whether or not extraterrestrial life could be considered a public threat.

“This hearing and oversight work has a simple idea at its core: Unidentified aerial phenomena are a potential national security threat, and they need to be treated that way,” Congressman André Carson, chair of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee, said at the time. In an interview published today (June 6) by Fox News, the outlet reported an Air Force veteran is revealing alleged secrets about the government and their handling of UFOs.

How you think we got iPhones — @qwaiiclark24 🌹 (@qwaiiclark24) June 6, 2023

Per Fox News, David Charles Grusch formerly served as a combat officer in Afghanistan, and from 2019 to 2021, he worked at the National Reconnaissance Office, representing Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. He is now considered a whistleblower. The 36-year-old claims United States military programs have been collecting crafts of “non-human origin” for at least several decades. His accusations have reignited debates on social media. “At this point, the only reason to discount these reports is your own preconceived belief that aliens can’t exist. The evidence is really overwhelming now,” political commentator Matt Walsh tweeted.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is running for president in 2024, wrote, “Another conspiracy theory that turned out to be true. I guess Men in Black got it right. Remember, UFOs were the very essence of a ‘conspiracy theory.’ The term was practically invented for it. People who spoke out were ridiculed, and their careers destroyed. Our government did that.” Others were less serious about the topic. “How you think we got iPhones?” one person tweeted. Grusch went on to say, “We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities. The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.” He continued, “Call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed… We’re definitely not alone.”

See what others are saying below.

Remember, UFOs were the very essence of a “conspiracy theory.” The term was practically invented for it. People who spoke out were ridiculed and their careers destroyed. Our government did that. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 6, 2023

I know this is a real news network, but something looks off. It reminds of a movie or mockumentary. — 🌿KJUNE (@kjune65) June 6, 2023

FOX NEWS @AmericaNewsroom on David Grusch’s UFO revelations along with comments from Congressmen @ericswalwell and @RepAndreCarson Eric Swalwell: “We owe it to the American people to run every credible claim to the ground.” pic.twitter.com/Bcy8442Erg — HighPeaks (@HighPeaks77) June 6, 2023

Intelligence officials now confirm that UFOs of “non-human origin” have been recovered and studied. At this point the only reason to discount these reports is your own preconceived belief that aliens can’t exist. The evidence is really overwhelming now.https://t.co/GGcFKhooxz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2023

We hope that eventually the truth will come out. But for now I think this should be taken with a pinch of salt until we can see some hard evidence. 🛸 — Andrew X 👻🛸 (@AndrewXPGlobal) June 6, 2023

I believe it — Poison (@PoisonJL) June 6, 2023

Fox News picks up the David Grusch whistleblower story. 💥🛸 Interview with Ryan Graves starting at the 2 minute mark. The reporter is having a hard time accepting this news. Full Article: https://t.co/xe8zVROZcw#ufotwitter #uaptwitter #UFOs #ufo pic.twitter.com/KD7aIBFb39 — Mike Colangelo (@MikeColangelo) June 6, 2023