If it’s one thing Twitter will do, it’s not take anything seriously. Today (June 1), President Joe Biden took a nasty tumble on stage at an Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado. And now, social media is rolling (and trolling!) with jokes.

Just after wishing the proud graduates well, Biden was briefly down for the count. The 80-year-old was quickly helped up and walked off the misstep. White House communications director Ben LaBolt later tweeted, “He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.” He wasn’t the only one discussing the topic online. “The faces in the background. They are trying so hard not to laugh,” one person said of attendees seen in the widely circulated clip.

He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands. https://t.co/jP4sJiirHh — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) June 1, 2023

Others put themselves in his shoes and joked about their own misfortunes. “Me falling for my ex for the 10th time,” one person tweeted. Another said, “I can trip and fall standing still. It’s no big deal. Thankful he wasn’t hurt.” While the wisecracks raged on, a considerable amount of people came to the commander-in-chief’s defense. “To the ignorant people who are calling for President Joe Biden to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment because he tripped, here is a reminder that Franklin D. Roosevelt was confined to a wheelchair for his presidency. Old people fall. Young people fall. Smart people fall. Good leaders fall. I fell last week playing with my son. We should be cheering over the fact that he got up uninjured, not using it to fuel more hatred and division,” a user shared.

One commenter was unusually positive in their reaction. Former President Donald Trump is currently campaigning for the 2024 presidential race, and, while speaking at a rally, was informed by a reporter of the incident. “He actually fell down? Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt,” the Republican said. “You gotta be careful about that ‘cause you don’t want that,” Trump added. “I’m surprisingly impressed with this response. I was honestly a little nervous,” a tweet read.

Me falling for my ex for the 10th time — Joy (@_Joyxo_) June 1, 2023

Im surprisingly impressed with this response. I was honestly a little nervous. — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) June 1, 2023

To the ignorant people who are calling for President Joe Biden to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment because he tripped, here is a reminder that Franklin D. Roosevelt was confined to a wheelchair for his presidency. Old people fall.

Young people fall.

Smart people… pic.twitter.com/iOwTELPVZo — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 1, 2023

even though "liking" this post is going to get me audited by the new IRS agents, I'm going to anyways 🫡 — Case (@0xCase_eth) June 1, 2023

The faces in the background. They are trying so hard not to laugh 🤣 — Bailey McCreary (@BaileyMcCreary_) June 1, 2023

I commend his response. This is decent. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 1, 2023

he would have been fine if he didn't try to do that running thing he does.. — Bulldog 🏈 (@Bulldog78932701) June 1, 2023

I am going to he!! I can’t stop watching this 🫣 — Tina Sarbaugh (@sarbaughtina1) June 1, 2023

I can trip and fall standing still. It’s no big deal. Thankful he wasn’t hurt. — Suzanne Martin (@slmartin2012) June 1, 2023

We all trip and fall…we can giggle as we see ourselves doing the same thing… I will say that anyone at 80 that can trip like that and get up is in better physical shape than the majority at 80 plus… — AmericasPlumber (@MericasPlumber1) June 1, 2023

Tripping over. He clearly tripped over something. It's not like he just fell over — michelle (@caoimhethediva1) June 1, 2023

Awww poor guy, I would be so embarrassed. — ✨Yoga Doll✨ (@yoga_doll) June 1, 2023