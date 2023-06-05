Fans and industry peers continue to mourn the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 33-year-old former “Wild ‘N Out” model shared three children with comedian DC Young Fly. The pair met in 2015 when he became a cast member on the hit MTV series.

Today (June 5), actress Pretty Vee, who has also appeared on “Wild ‘N Out,” posted a video to Instagram expressing her condolences. “Peace [and] strength go before you, DC Young Fly. Right now, in the name of Jesus!” she began her lengthy caption. “[You’re] such a man of faith, so Jesus already [knows] what to do! God has a beautiful assignment for you. He has you, so keep holding on. Don’t let go, [and] again, I’m so sorry! I love you deep, Twin,” she continued. Next, the entertainer focused on her late friend.

“Ms. Jacky Oh, what you’ve done here on Earth will forever live on! You were a beautiful soul! We all are thankful for the time we spent with you! Sweet sleep, Jacky!” the grieving friend wrote before praying for the couple’s children. Her impactful words resonated with many. “Nah, I teared up with that prayer Pretty Vee did. I know she’s West Indian [for real, for real] cause [she] def tapped into the old school energy for that prayer,” one person tweeted. Another said, “Pretty Vee said that prayer, whew.”

Vee isn’t the only member of the couple’s circle feeling the pain. Last week, “Wild ‘N Out” cast members B. Simone and Lauren “Lolo” Wood also shared heartfelt tributes via social media. Just before Jacky’s death, she posted photos with a Miami surgeon and a video documenting her journey of getting a “mommy makeover.” She leaves behind two daughters, Nova and Nala, and son Prince, who was born last year. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

