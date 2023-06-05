Photo: Daniel Knighton / Contributor via Getty Images, Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Cardi B put on a show for HOT 97’s 2023 Summer Jam fans as she gifted them with guest performances.

On Sunday (June 4), the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker headlined the annual music festival as it returned to New York for the first time in almost a decade. Cardi performed singles from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and songs that were released afterward. 

Along with her tracks, Cardi gifted fans with appearances from GloRilla and Latto, who she recently collaborated with. In the fall of 2022, the Bronx native and GloRilla tapped into their lyrical bag for “Tomorrow 2.” The single came after the success of “Tomorrow,” which the 23-year-old released months before. Meanwhile, on Twitter, one user commended Cardi for uplifting her fellow female artists. Cardi B brought out GloRilla during her Summer Jam set,” the person tweeted. “I love how she supports other female rappers. Ain’t no hate in her blood.”

Months after the release of “Tomorrow 2,” Cardi’s fans became excited again when she teased another collab. Earlier this month, she and Latto left listeners rippin’ themselves out of plastic bags when they dropped “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The track followed up the original single, which was released by Latto in April.

The 24-year-old performed the song live with Cardi for the first time at the music fest. As REVOLT previously reported, Bradford Tobin, president of the event, opened up about its return to New York. “HOT 97’s Summer Jam is a hip hop staple, and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to New York for hip hop’s 50th anniversary,” he revealed. “I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women’s dominance over the airwaves this year.”

