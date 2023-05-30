Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

As Memorial Day honored fallen American soldiers, in Hollywood Beach, Florida, the day resulted in nine people being shot.

Yesterday (May 29), live footage of the city’s oceanfront boardwalk area caught dozens of people frantically running for cover, just before 7 p.m., after shots rang out. A representative for Memorial Healthcare System later confirmed five adults and four children were shot. The children’s ages ranged from 1-17, and the adults were 25 and 65. According to police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups on the boardwalk. When police responded, they took at least one suspect in custody.

However, authorities are searching for more individuals reportedly involved, per The Associated Press. As the investigation continues, there will be a heavy presence of officers in the area. “It’s unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches, and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals,” Police Chief Chris O’Brien said.

CBS Miami added that first responders transported the wounded to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Although one person required surgery, all nine shooting victims are stable.

After learning of the tragic incident, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy tweeted his appreciation to “good samaritans, paramedics, police, and emergency room doctors” for their immediate response. Shortly after, he released a video statement on the shooting.

“People come to enjoy a holiday weekend on the beach with their families, and to have people in complete reckless disregard of the safety of the public and to have an altercation with guns in a public setting with thousands of people around them is beyond reckless,” he said. “The Hollywood Police Department will leave no stone unturned.”

The mayor later added, “We do not appreciate when people come into our city with guns and have an altercation in the midst of a public setting here.”

