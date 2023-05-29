Today (May 29) is when millions of Americans honor military members who died serving the country.

In 1971, an act of Congress declared Memorial Day as a national holiday. According to the US Department of Veteran’s Affairs, its roots date back to the Civil War era. Now every year, banners of red, white, and blue — the colors of the American flag — and the patriotic spirit of the holiday fill the fields where fallen soldiers rest.

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama joined the loved ones in paying homage to the nation’s late military members. On his Twitter platform, Barack wrote, “This Memorial Day, take a moment to honor the brave Americans who have served our country and given their lives for our freedom. May God bless our fallen heroes, their families, and all who serve.”

In 2008, Barack made history as the first Black man elected President of the United States of America. The Hawaii native and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, served in their respected role for two terms, totaling eight years. While in office, the 61-year-old Democrat also worked alongside then-Vice President Joe and his wife, Jill Biden.

On Jan. 20, 2021, Joe officially began his tenure as president after defeating his Republican challenger Donald Trump in November 2020. To his country, he tweeted, “On Memorial Day, we honor America’s fallen heroes who gave their last full measure of devotion to this nation. We’ll never be able to repay the debt we owe them.”

He continued, “But today, we rededicate ourselves to the work for which they gave their lives, and we recommit to supporting the loved ones they left behind.”

Last month, the 80-year-old Pennsylvania politician announced his plans to seek a second term as president in the 2024 election.