Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Today (May 29) is when millions of Americans honor military members who died serving the country.

In 1971, an act of Congress declared Memorial Day as a national holiday. According to the US Department of Veteran’s Affairs, its roots date back to the Civil War era. Now every year, banners of red, white, and blue — the colors of the American flag — and the patriotic spirit of the holiday fill the fields where fallen soldiers rest.

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama joined the loved ones in paying homage to the nation’s late military members. On his Twitter platform, Barack wrote, “This Memorial Day, take a moment to honor the brave Americans who have served our country and given their lives for our freedom. May God bless our fallen heroes, their families, and all who serve.”

In 2008, Barack made history as the first Black man elected President of the United States of America. The Hawaii native and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, served in their respected role for two terms, totaling eight years. While in office, the 61-year-old Democrat also worked alongside then-Vice President Joe and his wife, Jill Biden.

On Jan. 20, 2021, Joe officially began his tenure as president after defeating his Republican challenger Donald Trump in November 2020. To his country, he tweeted, “On Memorial Day, we honor America’s fallen heroes who gave their last full measure of devotion to this nation. We’ll never be able to repay the debt we owe them.”

He continued, “But today, we rededicate ourselves to the work for which they gave their lives, and we recommit to supporting the loved ones they left behind.”

Last month, the 80-year-old Pennsylvania politician announced his plans to seek a second term as president in the 2024 election.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
Politics

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs legislation banning height and weight discrimination

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Angel Reese and Jill Biden hug at White House following invite debate

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Texas AG calls on GOP House speaker to resign after allegedly being drunk on the job

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Man with Nazi flag arrested after reportedly crashing truck into White House barriers, making threats

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Ron DeSantis' team calls NAACP's Florida travel advisory "nothing more than a stunt"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Viral AI Pentagon explosion hoax causes hysteria on social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Republican city council member arrested after passing out with crack in car

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023

Twitter drags Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparisons between the N-word and white supremacy

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Colorado Springs elects first Black mayor in conservative city's history

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Rick Ross announces run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Democrat Cherelle Parker takes the next step to becoming Philadelphia's first female mayor

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Ron DeSantis defends fundraising for man charged with Jordan Neely's death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee for sexual assault and wage theft

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs legislation banning height and weight discrimination

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Angel Reese and Jill Biden hug at White House following invite debate

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Texas AG calls on GOP House speaker to resign after allegedly being drunk on the job

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Man with Nazi flag arrested after reportedly crashing truck into White House barriers, making threats

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Ron DeSantis' team calls NAACP's Florida travel advisory "nothing more than a stunt"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Viral AI Pentagon explosion hoax causes hysteria on social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Republican city council member arrested after passing out with crack in car

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023

Twitter drags Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparisons between the N-word and white supremacy

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Colorado Springs elects first Black mayor in conservative city's history

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Rick Ross announces run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Democrat Cherelle Parker takes the next step to becoming Philadelphia's first female mayor

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Ron DeSantis defends fundraising for man charged with Jordan Neely's death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee for sexual assault and wage theft

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More

Trending
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
International News

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

Beyoncé is currently on the European leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any of your faves make the cut?

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
Social Justice

White ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

Fifteen-year-old Cornelius McGee Jr. was fleeing the former officer’s home when he was shot in the back.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023
View More