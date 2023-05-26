Photo: Joy Malone / Stringer via Getty Images and Joy Malone / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

After shocking secrets, a RICO case, and several romances embarking on different paths, the “Power Book II: Ghost” season three finale has arrived.

Although someone previously leaked the ninth and 10th episodes of the series, many fans still tuned in to the streaming platform Starz to watch the show’s finale. At midnight (May 26), the hit drama delivered its latest offering, leaving fans scratching their heads and ready for war.

Toward the season’s end, the Tejada children — Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo), Cane Tejada (Woody McClain), and Dru Tejada (Lovell Adams-Gray) — finally put the pieces together regarding the death of their father (Berto Colon). They discovered that their mother, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), set him up to be killed by Dru’s lover, Gordo Castillo (Erik Hernandez). After confronting her, Dru and Diana plotted revenge using Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.).

Meanwhile, Tariq worked overtime to convince his ex, Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd), not to help the FBI, while his other ex, Effie Morales (Alix Lapri), sat in jail for the attempted murder of Baldwin. Eventually, Baldwin saved Tariq and his associates from being taken down by authorities for the moment. The lead character also assisted Morales with her release while Dru and Diana put their plan in motion.

One of Tariq’s business partners, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo), caught his first body after killing his uncle Lucas Weston (David Walton), who was behind a Ponzi scheme at their family’s company. After Monet was struck while protecting Diana during a car conversation, she was hospitalized. Dru and Diana led their older brother Cane to believe Tariq was the shooter.

However, his mother, Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton), later appeared and revealed it was her. In the end, the Tejada family and Effie turned on Tariq. Just as Cane prepared to shoot him, Brayden saved the day, rescuing Tariq as they drove away.

See other Twitter users’ reactions to the jaw-dropping final moments of the season below.

