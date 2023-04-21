Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

“Power Book II: Ghost” is keeping the drama alive. At midnight (April 21), the series’ latest episode, “Land of Lies,” became available on Starz for its streamers. Since then, fans have gone wild on social media at some of the show’s newest scenes.

In last week’s episode, viewers were sad to see Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon) killed off. While upset, fans also expected it to happen after he revealed to his wife, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), that he accidentally killed her son Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Cross (Daniel Bellomy).

But another surprising development took place when lead character Tariq James St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) learned that his former love Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) was alive. St. Patrick initially believed Baldwin was dead but learned that his current girlfriend Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) attempted to end her life and failed.

Baldwin also warned St. Patrick not to reveal her current state to Morales or Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo), but that didn’t last long. In today’s episode, St. Patrick, filled with rage, expressed his frustrations with the two people who betrayed him. St. Patrick gave Weston a well-earned a**-whopping for his role in Baldwin’s attempted death.

But for Morales, the main character hit her where it hurt the most. St. Patrick rented a red vehicle and drove Morales to the lake where the Baldwin incident occurred. After confronting her with the truth, he told her to find her way back home and left. Then, Morales seemingly tried to blackmail Diana Tejada, another former flame of St. Patrick’s. She approached her dorm room with a proposition and asked her not to tell their mutual lover. However, Morales was in for a surprise when Diana widened her door, and St. Patrick was sitting on her bed.

After the episode ended, fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on what took place. Check out some of the users’ reactions below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Martin Lawrence gives fans good news by sharing that Jamie Foxx's health is improving

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Martin Lawrence cements his legacy with Hollywood Walk of Fame star and gives update on 'Bad Boys 4'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Curtbone has a message for the youth: "Be honorable to your word"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.20.2023

Damson Idris' acting in "Snowfall's" finale should earn him his first Emmy nomination, Twitter says

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

"Snowfall" delivers a stellar "curtain call" series finale and leaves Twitter mourning

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

For Karlous Miller, masculinity means self-sufficiency, strength and being a stand-up guy

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in new trailer for HBO's "The Idol"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

"Swarm's" Dominique Fishback hopes to team up with Malia Obama on a future project

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Mary J. Blige
Michael Rainey Jr.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Martin Lawrence gives fans good news by sharing that Jamie Foxx's health is improving

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Martin Lawrence cements his legacy with Hollywood Walk of Fame star and gives update on 'Bad Boys 4'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Curtbone has a message for the youth: "Be honorable to your word"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.20.2023

Damson Idris' acting in "Snowfall's" finale should earn him his first Emmy nomination, Twitter says

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

"Snowfall" delivers a stellar "curtain call" series finale and leaves Twitter mourning

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

For Karlous Miller, masculinity means self-sufficiency, strength and being a stand-up guy

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in new trailer for HBO's "The Idol"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

"Swarm's" Dominique Fishback hopes to team up with Malia Obama on a future project

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More