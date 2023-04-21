“Power Book II: Ghost” is keeping the drama alive. At midnight (April 21), the series’ latest episode, “Land of Lies,” became available on Starz for its streamers. Since then, fans have gone wild on social media at some of the show’s newest scenes.

In last week’s episode, viewers were sad to see Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon) killed off. While upset, fans also expected it to happen after he revealed to his wife, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), that he accidentally killed her son Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Cross (Daniel Bellomy).

But another surprising development took place when lead character Tariq James St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) learned that his former love Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) was alive. St. Patrick initially believed Baldwin was dead but learned that his current girlfriend Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) attempted to end her life and failed.

I saw Ghost have back-to-back scenes like this with Angela and Tasha many times. Tariq, Lauren, and Effie are replaying their relationships, even if he doesn't know it. #PowerGhost • #PowerBookII • #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/GFaYIjzRVt — Zande 🇨🇩 (@KongoZande) April 14, 2023

Baldwin also warned St. Patrick not to reveal her current state to Morales or Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo), but that didn’t last long. In today’s episode, St. Patrick, filled with rage, expressed his frustrations with the two people who betrayed him. St. Patrick gave Weston a well-earned a**-whopping for his role in Baldwin’s attempted death.

This the scene right here!!! Brayden deserves that shit!! #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/PoRSCyLZdJ — SirDecarlos32 (@SirDecarlos32) April 21, 2023

But for Morales, the main character hit her where it hurt the most. St. Patrick rented a red vehicle and drove Morales to the lake where the Baldwin incident occurred. After confronting her with the truth, he told her to find her way back home and left. Then, Morales seemingly tried to blackmail Diana Tejada, another former flame of St. Patrick’s. She approached her dorm room with a proposition and asked her not to tell their mutual lover. However, Morales was in for a surprise when Diana widened her door, and St. Patrick was sitting on her bed.

After the episode ended, fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on what took place. Check out some of the users’ reactions below:

Effie came to diana door trying to blackmail her and go behind tariqs back. Only for tariq to have spent the night so he was sitting there whole time! THE SECONDHAND EMBARRASSMENT I FELT #PowerBookII #powerghost pic.twitter.com/qYyXKOjpgc — 🌻 (@lilnaturalgurl1) April 21, 2023

Now Riq driving around so he telling other people to walk #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/vRRM3v2n9R — Trev Livan 🇬🇾 (@TrevLivan) April 21, 2023