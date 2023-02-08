Photo: Dominik Bindl / Stringer via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and her husband Two Lewis are expecting their first child together.

PEOPLE broke the news today (Feb. 8). “I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” the actress told the media publication. “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.” Naturi already has a 5-year-old daughter, Zuri, with her longtime ex-boyfriend Ben.

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” she revealed. “It was such a special moment.”

The former 3LW member continued, “We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two’s first baby, so he’s extra excited to create another human. Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!”

In April of 2022, Naturi and Two got married in Atlanta, Georgia. Over 200 family members and close friends attended their lavish wedding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Two Lewis (@twolewis_)

Naturi is the star actress of 50 Cent’s 2014 drama series “Power.” She played Tasha St. Patrick, the wife of James “Ghost” St. Patrick played by Omari Hardwick. The show led her to win a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the third season.

Kevin Durant opens up about Black well-being in new Nike BLM campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

An Alicia Keys-inspired musical is in development at NY theater

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

T.I. hints at Super Bowl reunion with Rihanna: "We'll see what happens"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Future reveals he's back in "album mode"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Beyoncé celebrates 2023 Grammy wins in new Instagram visual

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Tyler, the Creator recalls the moment Pharrell changed his life

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Memphis officer texted photo of beaten up Tyre Nichols to five people

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Madame Tussauds announces new Met Gala-inspired wax figure of Rihanna

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Denver Catholic teacher fired for same-sex relationship

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

6-year-old Virginia school shooter allegedly choked teacher "until she couldn't breathe"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
