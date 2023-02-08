Naturi Naughton-Lewis and her husband Two Lewis are expecting their first child together.

PEOPLE broke the news today (Feb. 8). “I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” the actress told the media publication. “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.” Naturi already has a 5-year-old daughter, Zuri, with her longtime ex-boyfriend Ben.

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” she revealed. “It was such a special moment.”

The former 3LW member continued, “We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two’s first baby, so he’s extra excited to create another human. Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!”

In April of 2022, Naturi and Two got married in Atlanta, Georgia. Over 200 family members and close friends attended their lavish wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Lewis (@twolewis_)

Naturi is the star actress of 50 Cent’s 2014 drama series “Power.” She played Tasha St. Patrick, the wife of James “Ghost” St. Patrick played by Omari Hardwick. The show led her to win a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the third season.