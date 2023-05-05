The rivalry between Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) and Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) continues in “Power Book II: Ghost.”

At midnight (May 5), Starz dropped the series’ latest episode and sent Twitter into a mouth-dropping frenzy. Spoiler alert — many viewers didn’t expect to see it but were happy when Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) got the axe. After terrorizing the show’s lead characters’ families for years, he met his end at the hands of Theo Rollins (Jordan Mahome), who killed himself afterward. He was the older brother of Davis MacLean (Method Man).

But the focal point of the past few episodes has been about Baldwin, Morales, and Tariq James St. Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) intertwining. It all began when St. Patrick attempted to get Baldwin away from the drug life using Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo). However, Morales intercepted the plan after discovering Baldwin was wearing a wire and attempted to dispose of her in a lake.

While most of the cast believed she was dead, viewers learned she was saved and hidden by Jenny Sullivan (Paton Ashbrook) earlier in the season. Later, Baldwin confronted St. Patrick with the news, and he learned about Morales’ deceitful deed. He broke up with her and began his attempt at convincing Baldwin not to work with the feds.

Morales appeared to be doing better as she started getting closer to Cane Tejada (Woody McClain). But the newly blossoming romance was short-lived when authorities arrested Morales for attempted murder. As an officer escorted her to a police car, she received a shocking surprise — Baldwin. She rolled down her window to reveal herself to Morales and a distant Tejada. “Yeah, that’s her. That’s the b**ch that tried to kill me,” Baldwin said.

Effie went from thinking she was set up

by Tariq with the Feds for Drugs but it was all a set up for the Feds, fucking Cane & now charge for Attempt Murder cause Lauren said something. Then Theo ass killed Saxe & himself 🤦🏾‍♀️. Just so MUCH. Next Friday PLEASE 🙏🏾 05/12 #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/oucWDNYtrw — VEE 🦋 (@Veneishaaa) May 5, 2023

Fans of the show went wild after the scene, comparing the moment to when Rodney (Snoop Dogg) rolled down his car window in Baby Boy.

Lauren definitely watched Baby Boy before she got in that car to surprise Effie! #PowerGhost @ghoststarz 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8mWhIvh706 — Aaron G (@aarong3000) May 5, 2023

However, viewers must wait two weeks to find out what happens next. In the meantime, check out how Twitter users reacted to the scene below:

Lauren and Effie the moment that window rolls down. pic.twitter.com/bFAgKcgFsW — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) May 5, 2023