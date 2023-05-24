Photo: Screenshot from Rema’s “Charm” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

In 2022, Rema unveiled his debut studio LP, Rave & Roses, a 16-track offering with additional appearances from 6LACK, Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, and Yseult. The project was both a critical and commercial success for the Nigerian talent, peaking at No. 2 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart.

This past April, Rema kept his momentum going with a deluxe edition of Rave & Roses. Dubbed Rave & Roses Ultra, the upgraded effort added on six additional cuts and a collaboration alongside Selena Gomez. One particular standout, “Charm,” sees him singing to a love interest about her physical beauty and what he can do for her.

“Come here, wetin dey worry you? Bring body make I rock am, yeah, yeah, I know you senior me, I get money pass your papa, wetin you want wey I no fit do for you? Why you wan dey buga wọn? Shey you be Kizz Daniel ni? You better drop your body armor…”

On Monday (May 22), fans were able to check out a visual for “Charm” that comes courtesy of Perliks, Folarin Oludare, and Rema himself. Much of the clip mixes between silhouetted shots of the “Dumebi” star and a dancer. Add in a high-end car, explosions, and plenty of sexual innuendo throughout and you have a final product that perfectly matches the song’s infectious vibes.

Outside of his own work, Rema has become one of the most featured artists out of West Africa over the past year. In that timeframe, he’s managed to hold his own on notable drops like Fireboy DML’s “Compromise,” Clean Bandit’s “Sad Girls,” Stormzy’s “Hide & Seek (Remix),” and Rich The Kid’s “Yeh Yeh.” Next month, he’ll be joining Ice Spice for “You & Me,” which will appear on the Metro Boomin-produced soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Press play on both “Charm” and Rave & Roses Ultra below.

