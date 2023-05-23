Yung Miami can rap, act, host a show, and she also knows a little about sports.

Last night (May 22), the Florida native hopped on Twitter to share her thoughts as the Los Angeles Lakers played the Denver Nuggets in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals. After going down 3-0 in the series, the Lakers, led by LeBron James, fought to keep their NBA Finals hopes alive in a win-or-go-home game four. “Come on, Lakers,” the rapper tweeted. “LeBron, get up.”

During the fourth quarter, LeBron essentially left everything on the court as he placed his team in position to win the game. However, defensive play by the Nuggets spoiled the Lakers‘ opportunity, and they were swept. On social media, many fans were surprised at the LA team’s quick exit, including Miami. “I can’t believe the Lakers,” she tweeted. “Like 4-0 is crazy!!!”

Come on Lakers!!!!!!!! Lebron get up 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 22, 2023

I can't believe the Lakers like 4-0 is CRAZY!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 23, 2023

The “Act Up” performer retweeted rapper Coi Leray‘s post. “LeBron will forever be the king,” Leray wrote.

LEBRON WILL FOREVER BE THE KING 👑 — Coi (@coi_leray) May 23, 2023

As the City Girls artist continued her Twitter session, she noted she didn’t watch the game. “I’m mad for LeBron. Like 0-4… not even one game. That man was fighting for his life, smh!!! I feel like the refs [were] cheating. I don’t know,” she added before saying, “I didn’t even watch the game.”

I mad for lebron like 0-4 not even one game that man was fighting for his life smh!!!! I feel like the refs was cheating idk I didn't even watch the game! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 23, 2023

Later, the 29-year-old revealed she is rocking with her hometown team as she shared her desire to see LeBron play with his son Bronny James.

I wanna see lebron play with bronny!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 23, 2023

Anyway LETS GO HEAT!!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 23, 2023

After the Lakers lost, LeBron informed reporters he was considering retirement. Throughout his 20 years in the league, the Ohio native has won four NBA Finals, four NBA MVPs, and is the all-time scoring leader. Regarding his ultimate goal of playing with his son, LeBron said, “Just because that’s my aspiration or my goal doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely okay with that.”