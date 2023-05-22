Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Brittney Griner has endured a roller coaster of emotions after going from a WNBA star athlete to a detainee in Russia. But now that she’s back home and with her team, the Phoenix Mercury, Griner has begun her comeback tour.

On Sunday (May 21), the Mercury faced off against the Chicago Sky in the team’s first home game of the 2023 regular season. Before tip-off, Griner teared up as Diddy and Dirty Money’s “Coming Home” played during a video tribute, ESPN reported.

“It was emotional in the back, just hearing, seeing some of the clips and then coming out… But, no, it was really good,” she told reporters. “Part of the process of healing is just kind of letting it out. So, yeah, nah, I got choked up a little bit.”

Starting at center, the former Baylor athlete showed she’s still a force in the league after entering halftime nearing double digits in points. When Griner drained her first three-pointer of the game, she pounded her chest while yelling, “I’m back.” She finished as the team’s lead scorer with 27 points. Afterward, she spoke with reporters about her exciting and emotional return home.

“I never try to get tied up into all the outside stuff, trying to say ‘I’m back‘ — granted, I did say that after that 3,” Griner said, according to Yahoo. “Starting off the game, my mindset was that if I’m the first option, I’ve got to go score it. If I’m not, I need to get my player open… None of that is ever going to change.”

The USA Olympian played in her first game two days prior since being in Russian custody for 10 months. Against the Los Angeles Sparks, the 32-year-old player shot 77.8 percent from the field and ended the game with 18 points.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Brazilian soccer player vows to fight racism after reportedly facing "monkey" chants from Spanish fans

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Twitter calls Carmelo Anthony “one of the icons” as NBA star announces retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Lil Wayne reacts to Ja Morant debacle: "You expect him to be responsible?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Twitter gives Ja Morant a second chance after NBA star acknowledges fault in viral gun video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Halftime Report | Justin Gatlin fought for his redemption with grace, but it was far from easy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

NFL announces its first Black Friday game in the league's history and Twitter goes wild

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Angel Reese signs a NIL deal with 'Sports Illustrated' as she appears in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens say "I do" again in Cabo

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Brittney Griner
Sports
wnba

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Brazilian soccer player vows to fight racism after reportedly facing "monkey" chants from Spanish fans

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Twitter calls Carmelo Anthony “one of the icons” as NBA star announces retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Lil Wayne reacts to Ja Morant debacle: "You expect him to be responsible?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Twitter gives Ja Morant a second chance after NBA star acknowledges fault in viral gun video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Halftime Report | Justin Gatlin fought for his redemption with grace, but it was far from easy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

NFL announces its first Black Friday game in the league's history and Twitter goes wild

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Angel Reese signs a NIL deal with 'Sports Illustrated' as she appears in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens say "I do" again in Cabo

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
Social Justice

Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant

“Die, n**ger,” the white man yelled before crashing his Jeep Wrangler on an Oakland freeway.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
Social Justice

Citi Bike Karen's lawyer claims she paid for the rental

“Her entire life has been focused on helping others,” her lawyer said.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023
View More