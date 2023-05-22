On Friday (May 19), Portland rapper Aminé teamed up with Montreal DJ-producer KAYTRANADA for KAYTRAMINÉ. The album consists of 11 tracks and additional contributions from Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, and Amaarae.

KAYTRAMINÉ opens with “Who He Iz,” a bass-heavy number that borrows from Diddy’s “Real N**gas” and Busta Rhymes‘ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” — a mix of energetic vibes perfect for Aminé’s boastful rhymes about his sexual prowess and musical abilities.

“I’m a hot shot, this a drop top, how you talkin’ all that s**t, but you not hot? Adam never took a bite, unlike the laptop, KAYTRAMINÉ, make a motherf**ker’s heart stop, just popped an X, b**ch, I feel like I’m Malcolm, when we drop, you other rappers know what’s the outcome, we make heat s**t, y’all make weak s**t, KAYTRAMINÉ in this b**ch, smokin’ on your album, wildin’, but I’m thinkin’ I’m good…”

KAYTRAMINÉ marks the latest drop from Aminé since 2021’s TWOPOINTFIVE. Prior to that, he released the 2020 sophomore album Limbo, complete with appearances from Young Thug, Injury Reserve, Charlie Wilson, Vince Staples, Summer Walker, and JID.

For KAYTRANADA, it’s been four years since BUBBA, a rave-ready project full of collaborations alongside Kali Uchis, SiR, Masego, Estelle, GoldLink, Durand Bernarr, Tinashe, and more. BUBBA received universal acclaim and topped Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart following its debut. Outside of his own work, KAYTRANADA is behind the production for a wealth of hit songs across genres. Mick Jenkins, Joyce Wrice, D Smoke, IDK, Lancey Foux, Kelela, PinkPantheress, Ella Mai, and Don Toliver are only a small selection of artists who have benefitted from the “Dysfunctional” beatsmith.

Press play on KAYTRAMINÉ below. If you missed it, you can check out Aminé and KAYTRANADA’s colorful visual for the Pharrell-assisted standout “4EVA” here.