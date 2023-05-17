Last Friday (May 12), Potter Payper unveiled his long-awaited LP, Real Back In Style, a 15-song effort with production from Aaron Goedluck, Chucks, Harry Fraud, Kieran Nash, Kyle Evans, R14 Beats, Tyrell 169, and more. Just prior to the album’s arrival, the East London talent took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the title.

“Real Back In Style, it’s not just something I say to make myself seem like some super gangster, like I’m realer than you,” he explained. “[It’s] because I make choices you don’t have to and live with things average humans couldn’t fathom.”

On Tuesday (May 16), fans were able to check out a new visual from the aforementioned body of work for “Scenes,” a GX and Kz-backed offering with cinematic raps about Payper‘s haunted past.

“I’m running through these numbers like an analyst, my life’s a horror movie, I’m the protagonist, scene one, I’m in the wok eating sandwiches, scene two, I’ve been marooned with no cannabis, scene three, I’m in the dinger with my savages, you ain’t cut from this cloth, you’re unravellin’, I got them all tappin’ out about to tap in, say the word, I spill your blood on the tapestry, when we go out to eat that’s a rack or three, I rap, but my bro sell crack or B…”

Directed by Troy Roscoe, the accompanying clip matches the song’s subject matter with the use of different horror film tropes, including some from classics like The Ring and The Shining. Taking place in a dark, decrepit house, Payper can be seen standing over an unconscious body, wielding an axe, and more — all before a proper jump scare brings everything to an abrupt end.

Press play on “Scenes” below. If you missed it, you can stream Real Back In Style here.