Photo: Screenshot from Potter Payper’s “Multifaceted” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

It’s been two long years since Potter Payper dropped off his most recent body of work, Thanks For Waiting, an 18-track project with additional assists from Unknown T, KO, Rimzee, Digga D, Haile, NSG, Suspect OTB, and more. Since then, he’s kept his fans fed with exceptional contributions to tracks like Snoop Dogg’s “Murder Music 2,” M Huncho’s “Me & My Conscience,” and Tiggs Da Author’s “CHAMPAGNE RIDDIM.”

Back in January, Payper kickstarted a new album campaign with “Blame Brexit.” On Saturday (Feb. 25), the East Londoner kept his forward movement going with “Multifaceted,” a GX-produced offering with a wealth of rewind-worthy bars about standing tall in the face of adversity.

“I never been a F boy, this ain’t no forgery, ain’t no fraud in me or war in me, you’re warnin’ me? They turnt bad, they must be drunk and disorderly, I see them off the internet and deal with ’em accordingly, clean hearts always seem to be the poorest people, your life’s a movie, but nobody ever saw a sequel, when I die, don’t cry, I need a whole cathedral…”

“Multifaceted” boasts a matching video that scans across different rooms with Potter Payper making appearances in each. Viewers can see him chilling on a balcony, relaxing on a couch with his dog, and riding an elevator, all as others live their lives around him.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Payper spoke on his long-awaited debut LP in an interview with NME, neglecting to reveal an album title that he’s kept close to his chest. “I would never let anyone use [the title] loosely around my work because I knew that I had to reach a certain point in my life,” he said. “It’s going to be everything like I’ve done before, but nothing like I’ve done before.”

Press play on “Multifaceted” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

RV remains "Inconspicuous" on latest mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Young Nudy drops off official "Pancake" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Serayah McNeill stars in Joey BadaSS' "Show Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Avelino recruits Ghetts and BackRoad Gee for "VEX"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Don Toliver treats fans with ‘Love Sick (Deluxe)’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Tour Tales | JPEGMAFIA explains why Darby Allin slammed him through a table

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.01.2023

Jadakiss opens up on past beef with 50 Cent, why he respects him

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Pi'erre Bourne releases new "IG" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Young Nudy returns with new 'Gumbo' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Rema joins Stormzy on new "Hide & Seek" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Russ Millions delivers long-awaited mixtape 'One Of A Kind'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

DJ Jazzy Jeff championed hip hop and hopes the next generation does too

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

MoStack is all about "The Weekend" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

French Montana, Beenie Man, and more join Krept & Konan for "Dat Way (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Potter Payper
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

RV remains "Inconspicuous" on latest mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Young Nudy drops off official "Pancake" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Serayah McNeill stars in Joey BadaSS' "Show Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Avelino recruits Ghetts and BackRoad Gee for "VEX"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Don Toliver treats fans with ‘Love Sick (Deluxe)’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Tour Tales | JPEGMAFIA explains why Darby Allin slammed him through a table

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.01.2023

Jadakiss opens up on past beef with 50 Cent, why he respects him

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Pi'erre Bourne releases new "IG" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Young Nudy returns with new 'Gumbo' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Rema joins Stormzy on new "Hide & Seek" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Russ Millions delivers long-awaited mixtape 'One Of A Kind'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

DJ Jazzy Jeff championed hip hop and hopes the next generation does too

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

MoStack is all about "The Weekend" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

French Montana, Beenie Man, and more join Krept & Konan for "Dat Way (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More