It’s been two long years since Potter Payper dropped off his most recent body of work, Thanks For Waiting, an 18-track project with additional assists from Unknown T, KO, Rimzee, Digga D, Haile, NSG, Suspect OTB, and more. Since then, he’s kept his fans fed with exceptional contributions to tracks like Snoop Dogg’s “Murder Music 2,” M Huncho’s “Me & My Conscience,” and Tiggs Da Author’s “CHAMPAGNE RIDDIM.”

Back in January, Payper kickstarted a new album campaign with “Blame Brexit.” On Saturday (Feb. 25), the East Londoner kept his forward movement going with “Multifaceted,” a GX-produced offering with a wealth of rewind-worthy bars about standing tall in the face of adversity.

“I never been a F boy, this ain’t no forgery, ain’t no fraud in me or war in me, you’re warnin’ me? They turnt bad, they must be drunk and disorderly, I see them off the internet and deal with ’em accordingly, clean hearts always seem to be the poorest people, your life’s a movie, but nobody ever saw a sequel, when I die, don’t cry, I need a whole cathedral…”

“Multifaceted” boasts a matching video that scans across different rooms with Potter Payper making appearances in each. Viewers can see him chilling on a balcony, relaxing on a couch with his dog, and riding an elevator, all as others live their lives around him.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Payper spoke on his long-awaited debut LP in an interview with NME, neglecting to reveal an album title that he’s kept close to his chest. “I would never let anyone use [the title] loosely around my work because I knew that I had to reach a certain point in my life,” he said. “It’s going to be everything like I’ve done before, but nothing like I’ve done before.”

Press play on “Multifaceted” below.