Photo: Screenshot from Potter Payper’s “Corner Boy” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Potter Payper has been building some serious momentum in the past few months, much in part thanks to the singles “Blame Brexit” and “Multifaceted.” On Friday (March 17), he added to that with “Corner Boy,” a Chucks and Fumes Beats-produced offering filled with vivid bars about the East London rapper’s arduous upbringing.

“I was a corner boy, meetin’ cats by the corner shop, since I had Boy In Da Corner on, tryna make my way home but it was cordoned off, ’cause they caught two trappers and they bored ’em up, I heard he weren’t no shot caller, he just calls the shots, either way I just know he never walked it off…”

It’s been a couple of years since we received Payper’s most recent body of work, Thanks For Waiting, an 18-song offering with notable assists from Unknown T, KO, Rimzee, Digga D, Haile, NSG, Suspect OTB, and more. Since then, he’s kept his fans fed with show-stealing appearances on tracks like Snoop Dogg’s “Murder Music 2,” M Huncho’s “Me & My Conscience,” and Tiggs Da Author’s “CHAMPAGNE RIDDIM.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Payper opened up about his independent grind, building relationships, and his recent partnership with Def Jam’s 0207 imprint.

“You can’t compare me to certain rappers if you know about my catalog and the work that I’ve put in,” he declared. “I signed to a label last year but for the past 12 years, I’ve been funding my career by myself… I’m really cool with genuine people who, if it wasn’t for the music industry, would be doing something else, which would destroy their lives and you’ve got to commend them for that.”

Press play on Potter Payper‘s “Corner Boy” below. His next full-length offering, said to be titled Real Back In Style, should be making landfall soon.

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring NLE Choppa

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.20.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

2023 REVOLT House had SXSW lit with performances from The LOX, Fat Trel and more

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joins Desiigner on new "PMR" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

DoRoad drops off latest visual for "Gun Flu"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

EST Gee delivers new visual for "BALL LIKE ME TOO"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Pi'erre Bourne drops off "Honeyberry 2" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

French Montana drops animated visual for "RZA" with Benny The Butcher

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'Surf or Drown' album features and release date

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

André 3000, Lil Wayne, and more to appear on Killer Mike's forthcoming album 'Michael'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in chic photos celebrating Women's History Month

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy teases homecoming parade in Baton Rouge

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023
