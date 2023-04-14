Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

For as long as he’s been in the public eye, Wiz Khalifa hasn’t shied away from his love of cannabis. He’s often touted the ways it helps him both creatively and mentally. He even has his own brand of cannabis products, Khalifa Kush.

On Wednesday (April 12), the “Still Blazin'” rapper announced an extension of the Khalifa Kush brand. He’s joining forces with retired adult film star Mia Khalifa for a new line of Khalifa Kush products. Mia’s stage name was inspired by Wiz’s, so it was a collaboration that was meant to happen someday.

“Y’all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush collab I got comin’ with Mia Khalifa,” Wiz tweeted with a photo of them. Mia retweeted the post with a photo of comedian Jim Breuer in the movie Half Baked, adding, “Me 14 slides into PowerPoint presentation.” Check out the exchange below.

The Pittsburgh-bred MC launched Khalifa Kush in 2015 as a medical marijuana brand with edibles, vapes, and flower products. Since then, it’s expanded to states from Florida to California. Wiz is hardly the only celebrity with their own brand of cannabis products, but in the mid-2010s, it was a much less popular venture with limited nationwide availability. Now, as recreational marijuana is legal in nearly half of the United States and medical in nearly all of them, it’s become a much more lucrative venture for anyone looking to get into the business — in this case, Mia.

For Wiz, it’s more than just about making money; it’s a way to share his love of cannabis with his fans. He opened up about how weed helps him in a 2017 interview with Vice.

Smoking just helps to free my mind, slow my thoughts down and think about everything not only in a more poetic way but in a more creative way in general. Just taking my realest ideas and being able to put [them] on paper. It just makes it more vivid,” he confessed. “I’m able to just relax and be free. I like to smoke before, during and after I’m making music.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

NLE Choppa drops off new 'Cottonwood 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj channel "Princess Diana" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk announces the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Howard University

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Drake responds to viral AI "Munch" cover

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Nicki Minaj sends Twitter into recovery mode after major announcements with Ice Spice on “Queen Radio”

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Wiz Khalifa
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

NLE Choppa drops off new 'Cottonwood 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj channel "Princess Diana" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk announces the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Howard University

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Drake responds to viral AI "Munch" cover

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Nicki Minaj sends Twitter into recovery mode after major announcements with Ice Spice on “Queen Radio”

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More