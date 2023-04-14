For as long as he’s been in the public eye, Wiz Khalifa hasn’t shied away from his love of cannabis. He’s often touted the ways it helps him both creatively and mentally. He even has his own brand of cannabis products, Khalifa Kush.

On Wednesday (April 12), the “Still Blazin'” rapper announced an extension of the Khalifa Kush brand. He’s joining forces with retired adult film star Mia Khalifa for a new line of Khalifa Kush products. Mia’s stage name was inspired by Wiz’s, so it was a collaboration that was meant to happen someday.

“Y’all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush collab I got comin’ with Mia Khalifa,” Wiz tweeted with a photo of them. Mia retweeted the post with a photo of comedian Jim Breuer in the movie Half Baked, adding, “Me 14 slides into PowerPoint presentation.” Check out the exchange below.

🤘🏽Y’all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush colab i got comin wit @miakhalifa pic.twitter.com/SDTdHj2F5n — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 12, 2023

The Pittsburgh-bred MC launched Khalifa Kush in 2015 as a medical marijuana brand with edibles, vapes, and flower products. Since then, it’s expanded to states from Florida to California. Wiz is hardly the only celebrity with their own brand of cannabis products, but in the mid-2010s, it was a much less popular venture with limited nationwide availability. Now, as recreational marijuana is legal in nearly half of the United States and medical in nearly all of them, it’s become a much more lucrative venture for anyone looking to get into the business — in this case, Mia.

For Wiz, it’s more than just about making money; it’s a way to share his love of cannabis with his fans. He opened up about how weed helps him in a 2017 interview with Vice.

“Smoking just helps to free my mind, slow my thoughts down and think about everything not only in a more poetic way but in a more creative way in general. Just taking my realest ideas and being able to put [them] on paper. It just makes it more vivid,” he confessed. “I’m able to just relax and be free. I like to smoke before, during and after I’m making music.”