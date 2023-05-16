Photo: Cover art for Aminé and KAYTRANADA’s “Rebuke” single
By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

This Friday (May 19), Aminé and KAYTRANADA will unveil KAYTRAMINÉ, an 11-song effort with additional features from Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, Amaarae, Snoop Dogg, and Pharrell Williams — the last of whom appeared on the album’s lead single, “4EVA.” On Monday (May 15), the duo liberated another dope cut titled “Rebuke,” which is mainly centered around moving on from a relationship.

“Givin’ up? I refuse, that’s the type of feelin’ I rebuke, my b**ch like your lips, brand new, and it’s only ’cause we couldn’t get through it, and there’s f**k s**t goin’ on, I’m sick, no, I’m not, can’t eat, Ramadan, kiss that, let it down, anybody that you’d ever meet, I’m the type that you remember when you go to sleep, the Kourt Kourtneys got Disick divorcee, my ordeals might owe fees, part ways like McCartney, match made in heaven like Ja Rule and Ashanti, but for us, it’s rough…”

KAYTRAMINÉ will mark Aminé’s latest body of work since the 2021 mixtape TWOPOINTFIVE. Prior to that, he released his sophomore studio LP, Limbo, in 2020 with assists from the likes of Young Thug, slowthai, Vince Staples, Summer Walker, and JID.

Meanwhile, it’s been four years since KAYTRANADA dropped the critically acclaimed BUBBA, a genre-bending project with collaborations alongside Kali Uchis, SiR, Masego, Estelle, GoldLink, Durand Bernarr, Tinashe, and more. Since then, the Canadian producer continued to provide soundscapes for many others, including Mick Jenkins, Joyce Wrice, D Smoke, IDK, Lancey Foux, Kelela, PinkPantheress, Ella Mai, and Don Toliver.

Press play on Aminé and KAYTRANADA’s “Rebuke” and check out the full tracklisting for KAYTRAMINÉ below.

KAYTRAMINÉ tracklist:

  1. “WHO HE IZ”
  2. “LETSTALKABOUTIT” feat. Freddie Gibbs
  3. “4EVA” feat. Pharrell Williams
  4. “WESTSIDE”
  5. “MASTER P” feat. Big Sean
  6. “Rebuke”
  7. “SOSSAUP” feat. Amaarae
  8. “STFU3”
  9. “UGH UGH”
  10. “EYE” feat. Snoop Dogg
  11. “K&A”

