Last night (Jan. 24), Freddie Gibbs made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his latest body of work, $oul $old $eparately. The set began with a smooth rendition of “Blackest In The Room” before Gibbs was joined by .Anderson Paak for “Feel No Pain,” which is centered around American oppression and the overall grind for success:

“These crackers racist, noose at the races, Bubba Wallace them, f**k a vacation, I just want justice for Breonna ‘nem, can’t go outside, I might catch Corona or a hollow tip, dope in my Fanta, wrist on Niagara, got a lot of drip, king conquerer, good author, promise, we good forever, however, it happens, I feel no pain, chief counselor, co-founder, my paperwork in order, however it happens, I feel no pain…”

$oul $old $eparately was released in September of 2022 with 15 tracks and additional features from Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild, and Scarface. A Bonus Edition of the album later arrived with five additional songs, including previously released drops like “4 Thangs” with Big Sean and Hit-Boy, “Gang Signs” with ScHoolboy Q, and “Black Illuminati” with Jadakiss.

As previously reported by REVOLT, last year also saw Gibbs make his film debut in the award-winning drama Down With The King. As he made clear in an interview with UPROXX, he’s ready to continue building on his budding acting career:

“I’m taking the Ice-T route,” he stated. “I’m gonna play a crooked cop like Denzel. Anything that I could slide into, man. My favorite actor is Samuel L. Jackson. So whatever role he play, put me in a movie with him, hopefully.”

Press play on Freddie Gibbs and Anderson .Paak’s “Tonight Show” performance below.