Freddie Gibbs is set on taking his acting career to new heights. The lyricist just released his latest EP, $oul $old $eparately, last month, but in a new interview with Uproxx, he made it clear his legacy will be built on more than his mark in hip-hop.

This year, the former underground rapper made his film debut in Down With the King. He also showed off his serious acting skills with his role in “Power Book IV: Force” and flexed his comedic chops in Peacock’s “Bust Down.”

For those familiar with Gibbs, it was no surprise that the Grammy-nominated artist can hang with the best of them when it comes to roasting people. In fact, whenever Gibbs’ name has been tied to rumored beefs with other emcees, there has also been a slew of punchlines from him taking jabs at his rivals.

“I can take the jokes. That’s the point. If you can dish it out, you got to be able to take it,” he said in the interview, published Friday (Oct. 21). “That’s why when one of those rappers try to come and be crazy, I just burn their a** with jokes and they be looking stupid and then they get mad because they be getting laughed at,” Gibbs added. “I ain’t even got to do all the, ‘I’ll f**k your baby mama,’ and all that old gangster s**t. I don’t got to do none of that, man, I’ll just make you look silly. I’m a comedian at the end of the day.”

However, the “Too Much” artist said when it comes to building his career on the small and big screens, he plans to take the Ice-T route. Ice launched his acting career three decades ago with roles in New Jack City and Surviving the Game. He has also starred on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for over 20 years.

“I’m gonna play a crooked cop like Denzel,” Gibbs said, adding, “Anything that I could slide into, man. My favorite actor is Samuel L. Jackson. So whatever role he play, put me in a movie with him, hopefully.”