Last month, Freddie Gibbs released his highly anticipated $oul $old $eparately album, which contained 14 songs and a bonus track. The star-studded roster of guest features included fellow emcees like Rick Ross, Pusha T, Offset, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Scarface. Additionally, Gibbs tapped in with singers like Kelly Price, Musiq Soulchild, and Anderson .Paak to represent the R&B front as well. Since the project’s release, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “Dark Hearted” and “Space Rabbit.”

Yesterday (Oct. 19), the Indiana-bred rapper stopped by Power 106 Los Angeles to sit down with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk. Other emcees who have recently paid them a visit within the last few weeks include YG, Megan Thee Stallion, Central Cee, and Denzel Curry. For the 151st installment of L.A. Leakers, Gibbs puts his own flavor on JAY-Z’s “This Can’t Be Life” instrumental:

I think all them shoot outs turned me into a G, the n***as even tried to smoke me at my high school graduation/ Told my lady she was crazy, broke my heart, she had your baby/ I was barely f**king then, he rolled in a Lexus, I was hopping in bicycles to buckets then/ I was sellin’ McChickens and chicken nuggets then/ Scared to touch the work, all these n***as work for the government

Back in 2020, Big Rabbit connected with The Alchemist to present their critically acclaimed Alfredo album, a 10-track project that boasted guest appearances from Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Tyler, the Creator, and Conway the Machine. The project went on to become Gibbs’ most successful to date after securing a spot within the top 20 on the Billboard 200.

Be sure to press play on Freddie Gibbs’ brand new L.A. Leakers freestyle down below.